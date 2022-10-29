Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Hasn't Spoken Directly with ADL After Promoting Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving didn't attend a meeting with the Anti-Defamation League in the wake of the turmoil he caused by spotlighting an antisemitic film on social media. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Irving's father, Drederick, and stepmother, Shetellia, spoke with the ADL, but the...
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Weren't Consulted Before Steve Nash's Exit, Nets' GM Says
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not consulted before the team parted ways with coach Steve Nash. The Nets and Nash agreed to a mutual parting Tuesday after a disappointing 2-5 start. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says He Spoke to Nets, Brooklyn Wanted a 'Big That Can Shoot'
Dwight Howard has made 22 three-pointers in 18 seasons during his career, which apparently is nowhere near enough for the Brooklyn Nets to consider signing him. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed he spoke with the Nets as a free agent but they told him "they need a big man that can shoot."
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games
The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
Bleacher Report
What Do the Brooklyn Nets Stand For? Looking the Other Way.
Let's just say it: The Brooklyn Nets have made—or are in the process of making—a series of decisions that have strained the team's credibility as a franchise. The Nets have a lot to answer for, and instead they are not giving any real answers. It is hard to imagine how they'll answer for hiring Ime Udoka, which reportedly they intend to do. And it is hard to imagine a less adequate response to antisemitism than we have seen in their handling of Kyrie Irving's tacit endorsement of antisemitic rhetoric.
Bleacher Report
'He Fits Perfect on This Team': Inside Cleveland's All-in Move for Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND — After signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, veteran point guard Ricky Rubio's first assist of the season was a big one. Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman reached out to Rubio about one of his former teammates who had just become available. There was a real chance to acquire Donovan Mitchell, a 26-year-old three-time All-Star whom Rubio shared a starting backcourt with from 2017-2019 as members of the Utah Jazz.
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards on No Dunks This Year: 'Feel Like I Lost Some of My Powers'
Expectations are high for Anthony Edwards in his third season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been inconsistent through eight games. One thing that's been noticeably absent from Edwards' performance thus far is finishing at the rim with a dunk. "I feel like I lost some of my powers," Edwards...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Bleacher Report
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Celebrated by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Nuggets for 1st Win
Many believed that star point guard Russell Westbrook isn't a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears the team has figured out a role for him that can lead to success following its first win of the season on Sunday. In his second game coming off the...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner on Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Should Take a 'Very Hard Look' at Pacers Deal
Even Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner believes the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "very hard look" at potentially trading for him amidst a 1-5 start. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his The Woj Pod when asked if the Lakers should trade two future first-round picks for him. "I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know... I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn't answer that."
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Disappointments of the NBA Season so Far
Basically an entire fortnight has passed since the 2022-23 NBA regular season opened its doors, which naturally means enough basketball is in the books to start spotlighting the biggest early-season bummers. Annual reminder: Missed expectations are the impetus behind every inclusion. If you're shocked by how poorly things are going...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors
The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings. After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement. The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs
Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
Bleacher Report
Shams: Ben Simmons' Status for Nets' 3-Game Road Trip 'In Doubt' Due to Knee Injury
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly may be without Ben Simmons for the next few games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons will miss Tuesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness and swelling. He also said Simmons status "is in doubt" for the ensuing three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.
Comments / 0