ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of shooting 4-year-old son with BB gun

A Whitehall man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a BB gun. That’s according to our media partners at The Post-Star. At last check, the boy was taken to Albany Medical Center. The paper reports that he has non-life threatening injuries.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI # 2 charges after crash in Wardsboro

WARDSBORO — A 63-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following a crash in Wardsboro yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the area of South Wardsboro Road at around 9:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as James Beaton, of Wardsboro. Following an investigation, police allege that he...
WARDSBORO, VT
iheart.com

Troy Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital

Troy police are still looking into a shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hurt. A man and woman were shot in the area of Fourth Street and Fulton Street Monday night. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-4421.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retired State Police sergeant from Columbia County dies of WTC effects

ALBANY – Retired State Police Sgt. Ivan Morales died on Friday, October 28, Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announce. A City of Hudson resident, Morales died from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. He was a member...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy