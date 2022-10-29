Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man sentenced for 2017 hammer attack
A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer.
WNYT
Whitehall man accused of shooting 4-year-old son with BB gun
A Whitehall man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a BB gun. That’s according to our media partners at The Post-Star. At last check, the boy was taken to Albany Medical Center. The paper reports that he has non-life threatening injuries.
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard
A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday.
19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie
An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
WRGB
Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo
The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges. Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
40-Year-Old Vermont Woman Killed In Blandford Car Crash: Police
A 40-year-old Vermont woman has died in a car crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the Hampden County crash involving a 2000 GMC Yukon on Beech Hill Road in Blandford around 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests that the woman,...
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
newportdispatch.com
DUI # 2 charges after crash in Wardsboro
WARDSBORO — A 63-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following a crash in Wardsboro yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the area of South Wardsboro Road at around 9:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as James Beaton, of Wardsboro. Following an investigation, police allege that he...
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
iheart.com
Troy Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital
Troy police are still looking into a shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hurt. A man and woman were shot in the area of Fourth Street and Fulton Street Monday night. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-4421.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired State Police sergeant from Columbia County dies of WTC effects
ALBANY – Retired State Police Sgt. Ivan Morales died on Friday, October 28, Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announce. A City of Hudson resident, Morales died from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. He was a member...
Man arrested at traffic stop in Chicopee for possession of drugs, ammunition
An officer assigned to the midnight shift was patrolling the area of 560 East St. in Chicopee when he noticed a U-Haul truck parked in the parking lot at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
