NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
The Backcheck: Wild third period leads Bolts over Senators
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa. Not all wins are the same. Despite going one-for-eight on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal during a 5-on-3, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a third-straight win on Tuesday night and took down the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at AMALIE Arena with another late goal in the third period.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 1-0 OT Decision to Rangers
After 64 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers fell in overtime to the New York Rangers, 1-0, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening. Chris Kreider won the game in sudden death overtime on a breakaway goal (4th). The first period was scoreless, and rather evenly played. The second...
NHL
RECAP: Coyotes strike twice on the power play in win over Panthers
Falling short on the first stop of their four-game road trip, the Florida Panthers were on the wrong end of the special teams battle in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. While the Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play, the Coyotes went 2-for-4.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs try to get back on track against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS, NBCSP+, ESPN+) to pause questions about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. They're 4-4-2 and have lost four straight (0-2-2). In their last game, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, they blew a 3-1 lead in the third period. Despite their offensive firepower, they rank 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.70). Toronto reporters spent Tuesday asking players about the coach's job security. The good news for the Maple Leafs? They started 2-4-1 last season, then won 15 of their next 17. They ended up setting team records for wins (54) and points (115). Eight of their next 10 games are at home, so they have a shot to get hot again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres
Pittsburgh hoping to end losing skid against Thompson, Buffalo. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. We have a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions when the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2) visit the Buffalo Sabres...
NHL
Islanders hold off Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in their fourth straight win, 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Anders Lee also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for the Islanders (6-4-0), who have allowed two goals or fewer in three of the four games during the streak.
NHL
Third Period Push Falls Short as Nashville Falls to Edmonton, 7-4
Predators Five-Game Trip Continues with Contest Against Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Nashville Predators racked up four goals - including two on the power play - but ultimately could not overcome an offensive onslaught from Evander Kane and the Oilers Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl put on...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Kings: 5 - 5 - 0 (10 pts) No active goaltender has more wins (13) or shutouts (4) against the St. Louis Blues than Jonathan Quick. Only Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere...
