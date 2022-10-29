ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Keke Palmer Responds To Rumors About Playing X-Men’s Rogue In A Delightfully On-Brand Way

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7hBV_0irgILb300
(Image credit: Fox and Universal)

The list of A-list actors who have joined Marvel movies is never ending and ever-growing, the same goes for the list of rumored actors who might be joining the MCU. One rumor that has had some staying power over the last few weeks is about Keke Palmer joining the X-Men as Rogue in upcoming Marvel projects, now that the X-Men are in the MCU. And in true Keke Palmer fashion, she had a fabulous response to the rumor.

Fans have been campaigning for her to play Rogue, the mutant who can steal the powers and memories of anyone she touches. She posted a TikTok saying she’d be down to do it, and she also told Comicbook.com:

That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue.

She’s so delightful, and she has the best responses to questions like this. Along with Rogue, there has been a campaign for her to play a live-action Rapunzel. On this front she posted on Instagram with a caption saying at the pace the internet requests her for roles she’ll be unavailable “until 2024 at this pace.” Which is also how she responded to the X-Men rumors.

It’s super cool that the actress is so engaged with the fans, and aware of who they want her to play. She is also super charismatic and funny, so her responses to the requests are the best, just like how she’s handling this whole X-Men situation.

Personally, I’d love to see Palmer in the MCU. She’d be taking over the role from Anna Paquin, who played Rogue in the OG X-Men movies, who could also come back based on Marvel's track record with the X-Men cast. We know that both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will be reprising their roles as the respective Wolverine and Deadpool in the MCU’s Deadpool 3. Also, if you’ve been watching the Marvel movies in order, you saw Patrick Stewart come back as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see other original X-Men actors, like Paquin, return to Marvel. However, we’ve also seen three different Spider-Men over the course of many years, and then all three in the same movie, so anything is possible.

Palmer has had a great year, with two big films on the 2022 movie schedule. She starred alongside Chris Evans in Lightyear, and she was part of the stellar Nope cast. While she’s been working consistently for a long time, it’s nice to see her get so much positive attention for her fabulous performances. Due to these high-profile projects, and her overall charisma, I’d imagine a project, like one of the caliber of a Marvel movie, has to be in her future at some point.

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors

It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Delish

'Cobra Kai' Star Ralph Macchio Didn't Hold Back About His Real-Life Feud With William Zabka

The simmering on-screen tension between Cobra Kai co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka? Not completely far from reality. On October 16, Ralph spoke with The Guardian in an exclusive interview about his new book, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. He revealed all in his memoir, including his regret over former co-star Elisabeth Shue's storyline to a near casting in Friends. However, fans everywhere shrieked when Ralph admitted that then- and now-castmate William never got along.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
People

Zoe Saldaña Details Her 'Very Sweet Departure' from Guardians of the Galaxy: 'I Had an Evolution'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in May Zoe Saldaña's final turn playing Gamora in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña, 44, said she does not know what is in store for the character after the next Guardians installment, noting that Gamora "has taken a different journey" than the rest of the team's members. "Filming started bitter in the beginning 'cause obviously you're anticipating the end," Saldana said. "But I'm just so...
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy