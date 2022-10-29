"Some nice country food and I got some cowboys boots, you know live my inner country" - Gauff looking forward to returning to US for WTA Finals including first visit to Fort Worth

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"It was very important for me to stay calm, stay on my game and what I wanted to do": Garcia sweeps past Gauff to open WTA Finals account
Caroline Garcia took down Coco Gauff in the first WTA Finals match of both players in spite of the American getting all the crowd support. Gauff was widely supported by her native crowd but Caroline Garcia remained calm defeating her opponent in two sets. She did the same thing a couple of weeks back when she played against Gauff at the US Open and the atmosphere was even more electric back then. When asked to recap it, Garcia said:
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies Has an Extensive Military Background: Inside Her Army Career
90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly “Kim” Menzies may be documenting her overseas romance with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, but the San Diego native has a highly decorated military career. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s military service. What Has ‘90 Day...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
tennisuptodate.com
"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander
Mats Wilander spoke on Simona Halep getting suspended from tennis explaining that there is no way she would take a banned substance intentionally. Simona Halep was banned from tennis after her sample from the US Open tested positive for a banned substance. She provided another sample but that came back positive as well which resulted in the ban. The Romanian now faces a battle to clear her name and hopefully continue her tennis career but she will be out of the sport for the duration of her battle.
tennisuptodate.com
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
"Two months to promote is not a lot" - Pam Shriver lists reasons for low crowd turnout at WTA Finals match between Pegula and Sakkari
American tennis star Jessica Pegula achieved her career-high singles ranking around a week ago when she rose to the third position after winning her maiden WTA 1000 tournament — Guadalajara Open. However, when she and World No.5 Maria Sakkari stepped on the court at the Dickies Arena in Fort...
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
Hyena baby born at Mississippi zoo, but remains under wraps — may be only surviving hyena cub born in North America
Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo,...
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz on US Open effect ahead of season ender at Paris Masters: "My dream came true, but of course it was unexpected"
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but for him, it was a rather unexpected thing despite it being a dream come true. Nick Kyrgios made headlines when he predicted Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open days before the event even started and he was right. Whether it was just an educated guess or whether he saw something behind the scenes remains unknown but the Spaniard won the event in stellar fashion and became world number one.
Black accountant at firm which owns luxury goods giants Cartier and Montblanc wins race harassment case after four of her colleagues refused to get in a lift with her while pulling faces at each other
A black accountant at a firm which owns jewellery giant Cartier and pen maker Montblanc has won a race harassment case after four of her colleagues refused to get in a lift with her. Cheryl Spragg, an account manager at Richemont UK, held the elevator doors open for her co-workers...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Get Married In Secret Wedding
One of the most common ways people meet their spouse is at work, and it happens no matter what your job is, even if you are a beauty queen. That was proven last week when Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico tied the knot. The pair, 26-year-old Mariana Varela from...
San Antonio chocolatier and team win ‘Halloween Wars’ on Food Network
The Ghostly Gals are now champions.
