Fort Worth, TX

"Some nice country food and I got some cowboys boots, you know live my inner country" - Gauff looking forward to returning to US for WTA Finals including first visit to Fort Worth

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tennisuptodate.com

"It was very important for me to stay calm, stay on my game and what I wanted to do": Garcia sweeps past Gauff to open WTA Finals account

Caroline Garcia took down Coco Gauff in the first WTA Finals match of both players in spite of the American getting all the crowd support. Gauff was widely supported by her native crowd but Caroline Garcia remained calm defeating her opponent in two sets. She did the same thing a couple of weeks back when she played against Gauff at the US Open and the atmosphere was even more electric back then. When asked to recap it, Garcia said:
tennisuptodate.com

"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander

Mats Wilander spoke on Simona Halep getting suspended from tennis explaining that there is no way she would take a banned substance intentionally. Simona Halep was banned from tennis after her sample from the US Open tested positive for a banned substance. She provided another sample but that came back positive as well which resulted in the ban. The Romanian now faces a battle to clear her name and hopefully continue her tennis career but she will be out of the sport for the duration of her battle.
tennisuptodate.com

"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season

Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
tennisuptodate.com

Alcaraz on US Open effect ahead of season ender at Paris Masters: "My dream came true, but of course it was unexpected"

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but for him, it was a rather unexpected thing despite it being a dream come true. Nick Kyrgios made headlines when he predicted Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open days before the event even started and he was right. Whether it was just an educated guess or whether he saw something behind the scenes remains unknown but the Spaniard won the event in stellar fashion and became world number one.
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"

Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.

