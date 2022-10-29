Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Coyotes 3, Panthers 1
From Colin White cracking the scoresheet to losing the special teams battle, here are five takeaways from Tuesday's loss in Arizona. Falling short on both sides of the special teams battle, the Florida Panthers opened up their four-game swing out west with a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena. Colin White scored for the Panthers (5-4-1), while goalie Spencer...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Heika's take: Stars prove promising power play potential
With 3-for-4 power play goals and Heiskanen back on the ice, Stars prove their ability to capitalize on power plays. Earlier in the season, new Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he felt the team had the personnel to ice one of the best power plays in the league. On Tuesday,...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs try to get back on track against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS, NBCSP+, ESPN+) to pause questions about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. They're 4-4-2 and have lost four straight (0-2-2). In their last game, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, they blew a 3-1 lead in the third period. Despite their offensive firepower, they rank 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.70). Toronto reporters spent Tuesday asking players about the coach's job security. The good news for the Maple Leafs? They started 2-4-1 last season, then won 15 of their next 17. They ended up setting team records for wins (54) and points (115). Eight of their next 10 games are at home, so they have a shot to get hot again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 1-0 OT Decision to Rangers
After 64 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers fell in overtime to the New York Rangers, 1-0, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening. Chris Kreider won the game in sudden death overtime on a breakaway goal (4th). The first period was scoreless, and rather evenly played. The second...
NHL
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Bruno Gervais
Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman and current RDS analyst Bruno Gervais joins Cory and Greg on episode 33. Gervais talks about:. 3:55 - Playing junior with Patrice Bergeron. 9:35 -...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
Later, Lip Lettuce
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jacob Middleton picked up a nice new set of fake teeth to replace the missing front few that he lost a couple of seasons ago. The timing is perfect, as fans and teammates alike are likely to see more of his pearly whites no longer hidden behind his signature moustache.
