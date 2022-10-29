Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS, NBCSP+, ESPN+) to pause questions about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. They're 4-4-2 and have lost four straight (0-2-2). In their last game, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, they blew a 3-1 lead in the third period. Despite their offensive firepower, they rank 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.70). Toronto reporters spent Tuesday asking players about the coach's job security. The good news for the Maple Leafs? They started 2-4-1 last season, then won 15 of their next 17. They ended up setting team records for wins (54) and points (115). Eight of their next 10 games are at home, so they have a shot to get hot again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist.

