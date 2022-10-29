Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Rankings Update: Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime move up, Fritz out of top 10
Taylor Fritz is out of the top 10 as Hubert Hurakacz moved ahead of him in the newest ATP Rankings that also saw Medvedev return to number 3. One of the final ATP Rankings updates brings us some changes in the top 10 as Daniil Medvedev moved up to number three after a triumphant run at the Vienna Open. Casper Ruud is down to four and Auger-Aliassime is up to 8th. Hurkacz skipped over Taylor Fritz and is now ranked 10th while the American dropped out of the top 10 to number 1.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev comes back to win Vienna Open against Denis Shapovalov
Daniil Medvedev did not start well but the Russian finished really strong against Denis Shapovalov in the Vienna Open final 4-6 6-3 6-2. Medvedev was playing well all week long in Vienna but started the final really badly. He looked out of funk and struggled to read the game of Shapovalov who was, to his credit, really strong. The Canadian took the double break lead early which proved crucial because Medvedev started to play a bit better later on pulling one back.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Two spots still left for ATP Finals: Fritz and Hurkacz need final in Paris to unseat Auger-Aliassime and Rublev
The Race to Turin is still going on with four players in contention for two spots ahead of the final event in Paris. The ATP 1000 event in Paris starts today and four players still have a chance to find themselves in Turin. They are Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz. Rublev and Auger-Aliassime are fairly close to qualifying with only a triumph by Fritz or Hurkacz at the event possibly unseating them in Turin.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal flies home to attend friend's wedding despite playing in Paris Masters next week
Rafael Nadal flew back to Spain despite being in Paris to attend a friend's wedding where he'll serve as groomsman. The Spaniard arrived in Paris midway through to week to get some practice time in and he's been spotted playing with several players. Even so, Nadal made the short flight back to his native Spain where he'll take part in a friend's wedding.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe wins Paris Masters opener over Sonego
Frances Tiafoe was able to win his Paris Masters opener over Lorenzo Sonego fairly comfortably 6-4 6-4 to move on. The American player demonstrated a high level of patience in waiting for his chance to come and once it did, the American was ready. Sonego opened the match well serving with high precision and hitting winners from both sides.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd consecutive trophy at Swiss Indoors Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 3rd trophy in three events by beating Holger Rune in the Swiss Indoors final 6-3 7-5. It was a clash of players with a winning streak as neither player lost in a while. Auger-Aliassime was looking for his 13th win in a row while Rune wanted to make it his tenth. It was a great match between two great players but was clearly better.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennismajors.com
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
atptour.com
Djokovic Makes Sharp Start To Paris Title Defence
Playing for the first time since winning back-to-back indoor titles in early October, Novak Djokovic extended his win streak to 10 with a clinical victory against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a 7-6(1), 6-4 win against the Paris-born American, Djokovic was imperious on serve, which...
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev hopes to use Vienna glory as springboard into final two tournaments: "Which are really important and I usually play well"
Daniil Medvedev finally won a trophy after failing up short a couple of times earlier this year and it came in Vienna. It almost didn't happen as Denis Shapovalov was quite determined early on in the match to win it and he won the opening set. Medvedev needed to raise his level quite a bit in the second set and Shapovalov to drop his in order for the comeback to happen.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz makes winning start at the Paris Masters
Taylor Fritz remained in contention for the ATP Finals in Turin by winning his round one match against Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2. The American played a solid match albeit not one that will instil many fans with confidence as he looked shaky for quite a while in the match. The only saving grace for Fritz was that Davidovich Fokina could not find the court at all.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur plays creepy Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia, scares the duo ahead of WTA Finals
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween. The World No. 2 brought out her...
tennisuptodate.com
Gilles Simon set to end career at Paris Masters with fitting final opponent
Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.
tennisuptodate.com
Lorenzo Musetti eases his way past Cilic in Paris
Lorenzo Musetti bounced back from the Basel Open early exit with a sturdy win over Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 to move on. Musetti has been playing really strong tennis in the second half of the year and he continued that in Paris Masters with a win over ilic. It was a very comfortable win, probably far more comfortable than Musetti expected as he had a response to anything Cilic tried.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic starts off Paris Masters with a win over Cressy
Novak Djokovic began his Paris Masters with a match against Maxime Cressy and he won 7-6(1) 6-4 to move on. It was not the greatest tennis by Djokovic but the Serbian did enough to ease himself into the Paris Masters event. He had a lot of success over the years here and won the event last year as well with this year's journey starting against Maxime Cressy.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters
Andy Murray suffered another disappointing loss at the Paris Masters with talks of retirement coming up again. The British player has to respond to retirement questions pretty much weekly but they are always louder when he suffers a disappointing loss. His 2022 season ended with a loss against Gilles Simon who was essentially playing the final match of his career as he will retire after the event.
