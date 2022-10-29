Taylor Fritz is out of the top 10 as Hubert Hurakacz moved ahead of him in the newest ATP Rankings that also saw Medvedev return to number 3. One of the final ATP Rankings updates brings us some changes in the top 10 as Daniil Medvedev moved up to number three after a triumphant run at the Vienna Open. Casper Ruud is down to four and Auger-Aliassime is up to 8th. Hurkacz skipped over Taylor Fritz and is now ranked 10th while the American dropped out of the top 10 to number 1.

