ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade

Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward’s message to Steelers’ locker room after blowout loss to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday after getting throttled by the Eagles on the road. Vibes were certainly low in the Steelers’ locker room after losing their sixth game out of their last seven contests. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward is hoping to help turn things around and informed reporters that he planned to get a message across to his teammates after the loss. Via Brooke Pryor, Heyward said he plans to encourage his teammates not to run from their mistakes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon

In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here

The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy