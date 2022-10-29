Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
auburntigers.com
Preseason All-SEC Second Team Nods for Green Jr. and Johnson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior guards Wendell Green Jr. (Detroit, Mich.) and K.D. Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team nods as the league office unveiled its 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason awards on Wednesday. Johnson and Green Jr. are the team's top returning scorers averaging 12.3...
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Spotlight: Millie Roberts
As Auburn softball continues to roll through the fall semester, a group of fresh faces are poised to make and instant impact and continue to take the program to the next level. Throughout the fall, we'll introduce the new members of Auburn softball as they prepare to put the Southeastern Conference and country on notice.
auburntigers.com
Preseason No. 15-ranked Tigers Host UAH in Exhibition Tune-Up
AUBURN, Ala. – The wait is over. College basketball is here as the preseason No. 15-ranked Auburn men's basketball team hosts NCAA Division II Alabama-Huntsville in its lone exhibition tune-up on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (CT) at Neville Arena. The Tigers are 7-1 all-time in exhibition games under Head...
auburntigers.com
Trio of Tigers earn SEC Cross Country honors
AUBURN, Ala. – Following successful performances at last week's Southeastern Conference Championships, Auburn junior Ryan Kinnane and freshmen Gené Coetzee and Joseph Perry were named to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team, respectively. Behind a 23:27.1 run, Kinnane finished 11th in the men's 8k race...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
z93country.com
Kentucky no longer ranked after loss against Vols
(LEX 18) — The Wildcats are no longer ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll after their loss against Tennessee, 44-6. The Vols have moved up to No. 2 and are tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kentucky is now 5-3 on the season and will head to Faurot...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Missouri Western State: 4 things to know, box score and postgame banter
Following a humbling loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Big Blue Nation needed a pick-me-up, and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team provided that in their preseason exhibition against Missouri Western on Sunday night, winning 56-38. It is important to note that Defending National Player of the Year...
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball commemorates 2022 season with CWS rings
AUBURN, Ala. – From inside the Tigers Den at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, members of the 2022 Auburn baseball team opened boxes containing rings commemorating their special season, then gathered to exclaim their rallying cry one more time. "Bad News!" "So much hard work and dedication that all these guys...
auburntigers.com
Auburn’s Pappoe named a semifinalist for 2022 Butkus Award
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Owen Pappoe was one of 15 college players selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the national's most outstanding linebacker. Pappoe leads the Tigers and is tied for sixth in the SEC...
auburntigers.com
Auburn gymnastics season tickets sell out
AUBURN, Ala. – Season tickets for the 2023 Auburn gymnastics season have sold out, marking the second-straight year reaching that feat. "Having Neville Arena sell out in early November is just simply amazing," head coach Jeff Graba said. "It's an exciting time to be an Auburn gymnastics fan and to be a member of this team. I can't wait to get into the arena and soak up that atmosphere. It's the best in college gymnastics!"
WHNT News 19
Auburn announces former player as interim head coach
Following the firing of Head Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, an interim coach has been named for the remainder of the season.
auburntigers.com
Auburn finishes play at Puerto Rico Hidden Duels
BAYAMON, Puerto Rico – The Tigers have finished play at the Puerto Rico Hidden Duels that was held over the weekend in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Auburn traveled junior Adeline Flach, junior Anastasia Astakhova, and freshman Kaitlyn Carnicella to the event. Carnicella claimed three singles victories for the Tigers, winning a match on all three days of the tournament. Flach also had a singles victory on Saturday.
auburntigers.com
Carnell Williams named Auburn Interim Head Coach
AUBURN, Ala. — Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, who was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach the previous four seasons, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. As a player at Auburn, Williams helped lead Auburn to an undefeated...
FanSided
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
auburntigers.com
Auburn announces change in football leadership
AUBURN, Ala.— Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Garden & Gun
One Special Horse to Cheer for at the Breeders’ Cup
Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.
WBKO
Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring it on, Lexington! Knoxville mayor Inyda Kincannon challenged Lexington mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky on Saturday. Kincannon posted to Twitter about the bet. The loser of the game will ship a bottle of the...
The Spun
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
WKYT 27
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
Comments / 0