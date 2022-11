MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5:08 p.m. at 2715 Cherry Road.

A man was found and pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Officers have a woman detained, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

