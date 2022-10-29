SMU starts fast, breezes to 45-34 victory over Tulsa

Preston Stone passed to Rashee Rice for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and SMU never trailed in a 45-34 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tyler Lavine followed with the first of his three short touchdown runs on the day and SMU (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) led 14-0 before the game was five minutes old. Lavine's second scoring run helped the Mustangs take a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Elijah Chapman scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to push the Mustangs' lead to 45-20.

Stone completed 11 of 17 passes for 219 yards for SMU. Freshman backup quarterback Kevin Jennings had his first collegiate touchdown pass — a 6-yarder to Rice late in the third quarter. Rice had nine receptions for 180 yards.

Braylon Braxton came off the bench to complete 8 of 14 passes for 120 yards for the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3). He teamed up with Keylon Stokes for a 50-yard score and Jordan Ford for a 9-yarder in the fourth quarter.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25