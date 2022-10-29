Shane Beamer updates MarShawn Lloyd’s status after injury in Missouri game

MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina’s most productive player this season, is dealing with a thigh bruise the Gamecocks don’t believe is a long-term injury.

“He should be fine,” head coach Shane Beamer said after the No. 25 Gamecocks’ 23-10 loss Saturday to Missouri. “He’s got a pretty significant bruise on his quad. He took a shot in the first half and worked on it through halftime. He tried to go, but he just wasn’t the same. I think he’ll be OK long term. Nothing significant, we don’t think. Certainly he’s one of the best running backs in the SEC, so you don’t want to play without him.”

Lloyd leads the team with 556 yards rushing in eight games, including 30 yards Saturday. He did not start the second half, played a handful of snaps and was in obvious pain when he left the game on USC’s third drive after halftime.

Here’s what else Beamer said about South Carolina’s injuries.

On Devonni Reed, safety (injured on Missouri’s second drive of second half, was immediately on the ground holding his left leg but later returned): “He’s fine. It looked pretty serious. He’s fine. Him, Marshawn and (David) Spaulding got banged up a little bit, but we don’t think anyone is long term.”

On Brad Johnson, linebacker (missed the game, was in a walking boot): Beamer described it as a “lower body injury,” saying he “should be fine. ... He was limited in practice this week and we felt like he was going to play. He should be fine to play next week.”

Beamer did not address the status of freshman linebacker Nick Emmanwori, who left the game early but returned.

The Gamecocks are 5-3 (2-3 SEC) and play at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.