Athens, GA

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia vs Florida

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

The good, the bad and the ugly from No. 1 Georgia's win over Florida.

It wasn't the prettiest of wins but Georgia captured their eighth win of the season against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20. They are now 8-0 on the season and continue their flawless season.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start against Florida but experienced some struggles on their way to a win in week nine. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the game.

The Good: Georgia's Tight Ends

Georgia's tight ends have themselves a day against Florida's defense. Brock Bowers was the highlight of the offense as he reeled in five receptions and 154 receiving yards, a career high for Bowers. He also caught a touchdown off of a pass that was bobbled a couple of times before he secured the ball and took it to the house for 73 yards. Darnell Washington had a solid day catching the football with three receptions and 47 receiving yards.

Georgia's offense struggled during some points of the football game today, but whenever they needed a big play they were throwing it the tight ends way and it produced good results.

The Bad: Georgia's Injuries

Georgia was already a banged-up football team coming into today and it only got worse after their matchup with the Gators. Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter did see some action against Florida after being sidelined for several weeks, but Nolan Smith ended up leaving today's game and did not return due to a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Amarius Mims and linebacker Darris Smith also left the game during the second half with injuries as well.

The Bulldogs have a tough slate of games coming up over the next three weeks with No. 3 Tennesse next on the list and key players like Nolan Smith getting hurt is not ideal.

The Ugly: The Third Quarter

Georgia came out of halftime up 28-3 and that lead was quickly diminished to just eight points at one point. Florida came out of the half by scoring 17 unanswered points after two Georgia turnovers, something the Bulldogs have struggled with this season. One of Florida's scores came off of a 78-yard touchdown pass and Georgia is not known for giving up big plays defensively.

They responded well to their tough third-quarter stretch and managed to put the game out of reach, but losing possessions to turnovers is something the Bulldogs will need to refrain from if they want to survive the rest of their schedule.

