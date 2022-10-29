Read full article on original website
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
abccolumbia.com
Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
coladaily.com
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
gamecocksonline.com
Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball
Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Line, Odds
South Carolina must rebuild their confidence after a loss against Missouri, and Vanderbilt presents a perfect opportunity.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
WLTX.com
Community mourns loss of Cin'Que Wilson, who died during Benedict College homecoming celebrations
Family members say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson carried many names, including friend and coach. He was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations.
carolinapanorama.com
During the Emmett Till era, justice was delayed, but not denied for SCSU students
Some of them hadn’t seen each other in 48 years. Many have returned to their native South Carolina. The Queen of May, 1956, Jimmy Mae Payne Grayson, traveled from Hayneville, Ala. The journalist, Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr., now calls Fort Washington, Md., home. One is on crutches; one walks with a cane.
abccolumbia.com
Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’
Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
Alliance Academy student killed in crash near Denmark High School
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed an Alliance Academy student on Mullinax Road, right outside Denmark High School Tuesday morning. Forsyth County Schools confirmed the student killed is part of that college and career prep school. So far, the...
South Carolina physical education teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
WIS-TV
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people are facing charges in a national multi-million dollar coronavirus fraud scheme. The Department of Justice said the defendants are:. Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas. Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, an enlisted member of the United States Air Force stationed...
