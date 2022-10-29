ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’

Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy