Kern County, CA

KMPH.com

2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk 13-year-old teen: BPD

-- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen. Jimmy Waddell, 13, was last seen on Nov. 1, around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Berkeley Street near University Avenue. Waddell is considered at risk due to no prior history of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update 11/2/22 (4:17 a.m.) Bakersfield Police have located Casteen. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues. William Casteen, 68 was last seen Oct. 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GET bus fares may increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield’s transit system GET bus held a public hearing Tuesday to address the possibility of increased fare prices. Services affected would include the 31-day pass, the 31-day pass express, the monthly reduced fare pass, micro-transit trips over 12 miles, and the on-demand reduced fare.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 leaves 2 injured

-- Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday morning. According to CHP, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at around 10:40 a.m., officers received a call of a crash on northbound Interstate 5, north of Twissleman Road. During the initial investigation, it was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation forces closure of southbound Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to a shooting investigating, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m. The California Highway Patrol tweeted all lanes of southbound […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
wascotrib.com

Gangs blamed for shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Halloween safety tips with Kern Public Health

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Halloween can be fun, but it could have some lurking dangers for you or your trick-or-treaters. Brynn Carrigan from Kern Public Health came on the show to talk about what dangers to look for, and how costume goers can be safe on this spooky holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA.com

California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free

No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
TEHACHAPI, CA

