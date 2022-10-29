Read full article on original website
[VIDEO] Bear, cubs seen running across course at high school cross country meet in Colorado
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) held its annual 5A boys cross country state championship meet on Saturday, with competitors from around the state in attendance. While the boys were racing, three uninvited spectators were spotted running across the course—a mama bear and her two cubs. The meet...
KKTV
Air Force baseball remembers teammate who passed away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force baseball team heads into the season down a man. Air Force baseball player Nick Duran passed away June of 2021 in a single-engine plane crash. Air Force head baseball Coach Mike Kazlausky says it was some of the hardest news he has had to tell.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly motorcycle crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT. Oct. 29 is National Cat Day! Here...
KRDO
Colorado Springs high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a Vista Ridge High School (VRHS) student Tuesday who was in possession of a firearm. VRHS is located in northeast Colorado Springs, between Dublin Blvd. and E. Woodmen Rd. In a statement released to the VRHS community, the...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado
Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
KRDO
High school student dies following a Pueblo crash Sunday, three other juveniles injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A high school student lost her life following a serious crash that happened over the weekend. Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced one of the juvenile passengers in a crash had died. Pueblo District 60 confirmed with KRDO that the teen girl attended East High School.
Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
94kix.com
Former Colorado Movie Set + Theme Park is Now Totally Abandoned
One bit of Colorado history that you may not be aware of is the fact that numerous western movies were filmed at the same location. The former movie set was known as Buckskin Joe's Frontier Land and was located just outside of Cañon City. However, the land is now...
KRDO
A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 9 years for firearm possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Jeffrey Scott Taylor, a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court...
