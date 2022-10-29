ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, GA

georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ocilla, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Berrien High School basketball team will have a game with Irwin County High School on November 01, 2022, 13:30:00.
OCILLA, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair

SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
SYLVESTER, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
abac.edu

Cane Grinding, Syrup Making on November 19 at

From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in South Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane grinding and syrup making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners, cane...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Nominee John Hayes and Incumbent Republican Gerald Greene are in a heated race for State House for District 154. The district spans nine counties from the Alabama-Georgia Line to parts of Albany. Greene believes it’s his experience that makes him the right candidate for the...
ALBANY, GA

