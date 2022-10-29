Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
Last Saturday, October 29, the Albany State University football team faced off against Morehouse College. The Golden Rams came away with a 31-7 win.
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
Ocilla, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair
SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
abac.edu
Cane Grinding, Syrup Making on November 19 at
From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in South Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane grinding and syrup making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners, cane...
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
Face to face: Dougherty County Commission ditches plastic shields, seat markers
ALBANY — The meeting room for Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting had a distinctly different look. After more than two years of being a presence in the room, the plastic shields that surrounded each commissioner on three sides, often referred to by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas as “penalty boxes,” were gone.
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
WALB 10
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Nominee John Hayes and Incumbent Republican Gerald Greene are in a heated race for State House for District 154. The district spans nine counties from the Alabama-Georgia Line to parts of Albany. Greene believes it’s his experience that makes him the right candidate for the...
