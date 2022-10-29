Read full article on original website
WBOY
Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WBOY
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
WBOY
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
WBOY
Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
New-look West Virginia debuts vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will feature a new-look lineup on Monday when it opens the season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s in
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WTRF
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WBOY
Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
Morgantown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBOY
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBOY
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Every state has at least one, but few can say to be the best in their state, and according to Yelp, Morgantown’s Crockett’s Lodge appears to be the best dive bar in West Virginia. Boasting a, currently, three and a half star rating on the...
Shots reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported Sunday morning on High Street in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It was fuzzy’: WVU students, parents report unclean conditions in Summit Hall
Shortly after moving into Summit Hall this year, freshman Ayla Elmore noticed a strange discoloration in the corners of her dorm room. She then contacted university health officials concerned it was mold because it continued to increase in size each day. “It was fuzzy,” Elmore said. “It was just...
