'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
GolfWRX
Lydia Ko explains reason behind surprise split with swing coach Sean Foley
The world number 3 in the women’s game has parted ways with her swing coach. In an Instagram post made on Sunday, LPGA star Lydia Ko announced that she and Sean Foley had stopped working together last month due to “logistical reasons.”. “When I first met Sean, I...
Ranking Sergio Garcia’s Wild Tantrums, Epic Meltdowns and Controversial Moments
Gary Van Sickle says Sergio Garcia is about to fade into irrelevancy, and it’s time to look back at the tantrums, meltdowns and controversies that marked his career.
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
Dustin Johnson not satisfied with banking $35.6 million and sweeping LIV Golf's triple crown
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lydia Ko, instructor Sean Foley part ways after successful two-year run
Lydia Ko parted ways last month with instructor Sean Foley. The former world No. 1 took to Instagram to make the announcement, noting that they decided to go their own ways as a coach and player for “logistical reasons,” but that Foley will always remain a close friend and mentor.
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is the size of the golf ball and hole?
Sometimes the golf ball doesn't look like it can ever fit in a golf hole. And sometimes the golf hole looks so big that you'll never miss. So, what size is the golf ball and golf hole?. What size is the golf ball allowed by the Rules of Golf?. The...
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss confirms twist to 2023 season as he teases FOUR new recruits
LIV Golf's inaugural $255m season in the books and it appears that Pat Perez may have had the last laugh. Attention will now turn to 2023 where LIV Golf will rebrand to the LIV Golf League with as many as 60 players involved. There will be 14 stops globally and...
Golf.com
Despite collapse, Ben Griffin still having fun after wild ride to PGA Tour
Ben Griffin’s collapse at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday was not a quick death. It wasn’t one mistake that was the rookie’s undoing at Port Royal Golf Course. Instead, it was a long, slow bleed for Griffin. First, there were the back-to-back bogeys on 12 and...
Weekly Read: R&A CEO Won't Ban LIV Players from British Open, But May Tweak Qualifying
In a wide-ranging interview, Martin Slumbers discussed preserving the 'pathways and meritocracy' of pro golf, and why Greg Norman wasn't at the 150th British Open.
Golf.com
InsideGOLF Exclusive: Revealing the new Top 100 Courses in the U.S.
Our ranking of the best golf courses in America is back! Ran Morrissett and his team of 117 course rating experts, including Josh Sens, have put together the most comprehensive list of U.S. golf. As an InsideGOLF member, you get to see it here first.
LIV Golf Team Championship Miami prize money payouts for each squad at Trump National Doral
DORAL, Fla. — LIV Golf’s inaugural season has come to a close. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held its $50 million season finale team championship this week at Trump National Doral, where Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces won the top prize of $16 million that will see each player take home $4 million each.
Reports: Dustin Johnson adds Peter Uihlein to LIV team
Peter Uihlein, who finished third in the individual points race in the LIV Golf Series’ 2022 season, is joining the
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com
What ‘White Lotus’ and vacation should teach us about golf | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re handing out cash instead of candy to trick-or-treaters in honor of LIV’s season finale. Let’s get to it!. Season 2 of White Lotus debuted Sunday night on HBO, but the show’s enduring legacy is already cemented: For at least the next decade, White Lotus will make Americans slightly anxious on vacation.
Weekly Read: The Unintended Consequences of the PGA Tour's Elevated Events
Top players may skip one elevated PGA Tour event this season as their calendar has more events in a tighter period.
