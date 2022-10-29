ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Missouri upends No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10

 3 days ago

Quarterback Brady Cook compiled 277 total yards and rushed for a touchdown as visiting Missouri upset No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and rushed for 53 yards for the Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC). Missouri earned its fourth straight victory over the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) in the Mayor’s Cup game and spoiled their Homecoming.

Dominic Lovett caught 10 passes for 148 yards, Cody Schrader rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Harrison Mevis kicked three field goals for Missouri.

Quarterback Shane Rattler completed 20 of 30 passes for 171 yards and rushed for a touchdown for the Gamecocks, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd was limited to 30 yards on seven carries while trying to play through an apparent leg injury.

Missouri outgained South Carolina 367 to 203, earned a 20-14 edge in first downs and built a 13:10 advantage in time of possession.

The Tigers struck first by marching 96 yards on 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Cook completed 5-of-6 passes for 56 yards on the drive, which he capped with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers doubled their lead to 14-0 with 11:29 left in the first half. Cook completed a 57-yard pass to Lovett and Schrader finished off the scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge.

Cook’s 23-yard run set up Mevis’ 19-yard field goal that put the Tigers up 17-0 with 4:59 left in the half.

South Carolina cut the lead to 17-7 with an 82-yard touchdown drive, capped by Rattler’s 7-yard run with 47 seconds left in the half.

The Tigers missed an opportunity to expand their lead early in the third quarter. Daylan Carnell recovered a Rattler fumble and returned it to the South Carolina 10-yard line, but Mevis missed a 21-yard field goal try.

The Gamecocks cut their deficit to 17-10 with Mitch Jeter’s 39-yard field goal with 4:12 left in the third quarter. Mevis countered with a 50-yard field that restored Missouri’s 10-point lead.

Mevis banked a 32-yard field goal off the right upright to make it 23-10 with 12:51 to play.

