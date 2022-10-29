ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire

PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
PLANO, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine puts up its Christmas tree on Halloween

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is the Christmas capital of Texas, and they aren't wasting any time preparing for the holiday season. On Monday, the city started to put up its Christmas tree in Downtown Grapevine. SKY 4 also spotted decoration of Santa's sleigh being pulled by his reindeer going up...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas NICU babies get dressed up for first Halloween

A number of North Texas hospitals dressed up some of their littlest patients for Halloween. Cook Children's dressed up a number of its NICU babies for the special occasion. Children's Medical Center in Dallas posted a video of some of its NICU babies in a wide range of costumes as well.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes First Skatepark

Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
GARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth considers banning open containers on West 7th Street

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is considering banning open containers and the public consumption of alcohol for its West 7th entertainment district, in an attempt to reduce criminal activity in the area. The West 7th corridor has seen an influx of apartments, restaurants and nightlife in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flashing Lights Installed to Make Dallas Intersection Safer

An uptick in accidents has driven local leaders, police, and residents to celebrate the installation on Sunday of rapid flashing lights at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and North Munger Boulevard, reports NBC DFW. Residents of the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas say that particular intersection is dangerous...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
PLANO, TX
Mix 93.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX

