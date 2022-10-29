ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert

Post Malone did a gender reveal for a fan at his recent gig. The 'Circles' hitmaker brought his 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 28, and after performing, he went to the barriers to greet gig-goers.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo

Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
TULSA, OK

