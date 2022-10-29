Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
Small electronics being collected for recycling throughout Tulsa
Have any small electronics that you don't use anymore and want to get rid of them? You're in luck — Tulsa residents can drop off their e-waste all throughout the city this month.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert
Post Malone did a gender reveal for a fan at his recent gig. The 'Circles' hitmaker brought his 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 28, and after performing, he went to the barriers to greet gig-goers.
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary
TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
Documents show Oklahoma family killed in suspected murder-suicide was thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — KTUL learned that a family at the center of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was thousands of dollars in debt. Through public documents, KTUL discovered Brian and Brittney Nelson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2020. Documents also show that at the...
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
