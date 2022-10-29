Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Football: Ohio State lands No. 2 in first CFP rankings
The first installment of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday and placed Ohio State at No. 2, behind undefeated No. 1 Tennessee. The Buckeyes maintained their perfect record so far this season after completing a 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback victory Saturday at then-No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State trailed 21-16 in the game’s final frame before scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter and claiming its second ranked win of the season.
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day
Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes. The No. 18 Buckeyes (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) shut out the Cardinals (7-11, 4-3 MAC)...
Lantern
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offs
The Covelli Center hosted the Ohio State wrestling team’s wrestle-offs Thursday to decide who will represent each weight class for the Buckeyes this season. The nine-bout match saw the Buckeyes split into Team Scarlet and Team Gray, and it came right down to the last two wrestlers, with Team Scarlet earning a 20-19 victory via a fall earned by redshirt senior Tate Orndorff in the 285-pound heavyweight matchup.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship
The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team conceded its second match of the season in a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin Sunday at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisconsin. With this loss, the Buckeyes (9-2-5, 4-2-2 Big Ten) dropped out of contention for the Big Ten regular...
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinal
A pair of goals by Nebraska junior forward Eleanor Dale, in addition to tallies from sophomore forwards Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber, powered Nebraska past the No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Hibner Stadium Sunday. The Cornhuskers (8-6-5, 6-3-2 Big...
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss
The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance. The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Davis Burnside, who scored the team’s pair of goals for the game, both of which were short-handed. Burnside said the Buckeyes need to be better offensively and capitalize on their chances to find success.
Lantern
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music scene
In the vast community that is the Columbus music scene, poster artists help performances come to life with their artwork. The variety of music venues located in Columbus allows for local bands to play throughout the city, advertising their shows with the help of local artists who have the skills to creatively spread the word, Peter Kratcoski, a graphic designer at the Cleveland Museum of Art, said.
Comments / 0