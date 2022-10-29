ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Football: Ohio State lands No. 2 in first CFP rankings

The first installment of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday and placed Ohio State at No. 2, behind undefeated No. 1 Tennessee. The Buckeyes maintained their perfect record so far this season after completing a 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback victory Saturday at then-No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State trailed 21-16 in the game’s final frame before scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter and claiming its second ranked win of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes. The No. 18 Buckeyes (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) shut out the Cardinals (7-11, 4-3 MAC)...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offs

The Covelli Center hosted the Ohio State wrestling team’s wrestle-offs Thursday to decide who will represent each weight class for the Buckeyes this season. The nine-bout match saw the Buckeyes split into Team Scarlet and Team Gray, and it came right down to the last two wrestlers, with Team Scarlet earning a 20-19 victory via a fall earned by redshirt senior Tate Orndorff in the 285-pound heavyweight matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance. The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Davis Burnside, who scored the team’s pair of goals for the game, both of which were short-handed. Burnside said the Buckeyes need to be better offensively and capitalize on their chances to find success.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music scene

In the vast community that is the Columbus music scene, poster artists help performances come to life with their artwork. The variety of music venues located in Columbus allows for local bands to play throughout the city, advertising their shows with the help of local artists who have the skills to creatively spread the word, Peter Kratcoski, a graphic designer at the Cleveland Museum of Art, said.
COLUMBUS, OH

