ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Showers, few storms likely throughout the day Sunday as frontal system approaches

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjeZy_0irgEPJF00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We continue to track a storm system that will bring a chance for showers and a few storms to the region by Sunday. This system is moving across the southeast bringing some severe weather potential to Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies as the system nears us. Some light showers will be possible near daybreak Sunday morning. Latest guidance shows a few breaks in the shower activity through the afternoon hours. More towards the late afternoon and evening we will see another surge of showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder as the main frontal axis approaches.

The system is slow to move through the southeast so Monday morning expect a cloudy start with a few light showers; however, conditions do improve as we go throughout the day. By late Monday for Halloween we see partly cloudy skies which should be nice for any trick or treaters.

Temperatures stay near average through the short-term with mid 70s. Afternoon highs slowly warm each afternoon as we go throughout the week as high pressure builds in. Overnight lows will be 3-9 degrees above average through the forecast period.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Any arctic blasts in the near future for Alabama?

It’s the final month of fall, and it’s mostly been on the warm side for Alabama so far. The long-range trends suggest it will, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The CPC’s temperature outlook for all of November shows a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-average...
ALABAMA STATE
wdrb.com

Sunday Rain May Impact Halloween Plans

A low pressure center is creating severe weather through southern Mississippi and Alabama Saturday night. That same system will head toward the Ohio Valley Sunday, but will not bring those same severe storms. Depending where you live, rain will start anywhere from 1 AM - 6 AM. It arrives first...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama

Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Schools report, tornado count, Dooley: Down in Alabama

More signs are showing that Alabama’s schoolkids weathered the pandemic from an academic standpoint relatively well. Survey teams are out examining the damage from Saturday’s severe weather. Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
DOTHAN, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WSFA

$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy