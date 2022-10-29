Read full article on original website
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- WVU made some improvements in its defensive execution against TCU, but that still wasn't enough to earn an upset win. It was a matter of balance - while some of the underneath pass coverage was good, execution on deep balls and against the run caught many Mountaineer defenders out of position and reacting late.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
A deeper look at West Virginia’s failed fourth down, and what preceded it
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
Tribe of champions: Bridgeport wins sectional crown, advances to regionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The University Hawks weren’t going away easily. Having fought off two set points in the opening frame of their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship match at UHS, the Hawks were battling to tie the score at 24 coming out of a timeout.
South Harrison defeats ND, Trinity Christian to stay alive in sectional tourney
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods found the ideal time to serve her fourth ace. After two aces by South Harrison’s Abigail Louk, including one that narrowly made it over the net, the Hawks took a 20-16 fourth-set lead. But the Notre Dame comeback started, as a kill by Zyla Lanham, two aces by Piper Fryer and a kill by Besten gave the Fighting Irish a 21-20 lead.
Bridgeport sweeps Preston in sectional semis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the first set, the Bridgeport Indians and the Preston Knights found themselves tied at 14-14. It was all Bridgeport from there.
Big week and looking to the future
Fall sports is rapidly coming to close, and it’s been another busy week of action for Lewis County’s student-athletes. We had a big regional title game for the Minutemen soccer program, and, while it didn’t go as anyone wearing the blue and grey would have hoped, Lewis County still has a lot to be proud of with this team. Making a regional final is enough to make you top-8 in West Virginia’s combined A-AA class.
Bridgeport native Hawkinberry teaches in Berkeley County (West Virginia) while studying for degree
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Isabella Hawkinberry is still studying for her master’s degree in education, but the Bridgeport native is already receiving full-time on-the-job training. Hawkinberry has taught ninth- and 10th-grade English courses since Aug. 22 at Spring Mills High School while studying at night for her...
LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.
Blood, Cinalli, Rice hope to hold onto Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council seats against challengers Nuzum, Oliver, Woertz
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With five seats open on Fairmont City Council this general election, 20 candidates in total are hoping to either be elected to council or hold onto their positions, including in Districts 1, 7 and 9. In District 1, Fairmont City Councilman Josh Rice hopes...
Owen Mason Dornon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state inmate charged with threatening a judge and a Clarksbu…
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to discuss abandonments, city manager position Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday, which will include the discussion of the city manager position. Discussion this week comes after a fresh set of interviews that started on Oct. 13 for the position.
5 vie for for Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council District 3 seat
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several people are vying for six open seats on the Fairmont City Council, with five people alone looking to fill the District 3 seat. District 3 incumbent David Kennedy is hoping to be reelected for a second term, but will be running against four opponents: Kevin Blaney, David Prince, Rebecca Moran and Laura Candell.
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council contributes to warming shelter staffing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council approved $38,041 in funding to cover half of the staffing costs at a warming shelter in Hazel’s House of Hope this winter. Since Janette Lewis, community impact director for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, sent a...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education hears from middle school principals, updates several policies Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening for two sessions, the first of which involved more discussion about the concerns of school administrators. Middle school principals attended to report on observations they’ve made in their schools this year, as well as test...
West Virginia authors available to talk to readers young and old at library event Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen authors from Harrison County and North Central West Virginia will showcase their published books Nov. 14 at Bridgeport Public Library’s author meet and greet. From 4-6 p.m., the 15 authors will spread throughout the library — located at 1200...
Lewis County Senior League Regular Season Recap
The Lewis County Senior League had an exciting regular season. There were 4 teams made up of players ages 13-15 that showcased both high school and middle school talent. Each team played each other 3 times, and there were several close games. The Heat came out on top in the regular season with the best record in the league, 11-1. The Wildcats had an excellent season by finishing 9-3. The Bucks had a hard-fought season going 4-8. The Raptors played in some tight games but struggled to get a win and finished 0-12.
Paul Sisler
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Paul Douglas Sisler, 76, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg, Pa. Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Bruceton Mills, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth Ellen (Friend) Sisler.
