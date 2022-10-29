The Lewis County Senior League had an exciting regular season. There were 4 teams made up of players ages 13-15 that showcased both high school and middle school talent. Each team played each other 3 times, and there were several close games. The Heat came out on top in the regular season with the best record in the league, 11-1. The Wildcats had an excellent season by finishing 9-3. The Bucks had a hard-fought season going 4-8. The Raptors played in some tight games but struggled to get a win and finished 0-12.

