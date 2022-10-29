Read full article on original website
Now a star, Fabio the mandarin duck has returned home away from the cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — His name is Fabio, and his family could not believe he was not aflutter. A pet belonging to a Harlingen family, this mandarin duck vanished from their backyard three months ago after heavy rain flooded the mostly rural neighborhood on Harlingen’s northwest side. Like Fabio’s namesake — the actor with the flowing hair — this mandarin duck has a penchant for turning heads, and that’s how he found himself back home this weekend.
Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg
Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.
Mission festival promises night of fright
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission is set up to host a night of fright. The Halloween Festival of Frights will open at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road. The fun continues until 9 p.m. The festival promises a haunted house, candy, games, hot dogs, moon jumps […]
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors...
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse,...
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Taqueria earns 13th ‘Food 4 Thought: TOP Performer’ sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Maria Alejos owner of Taqueria Jalisco is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at...
Garza Finds New Opportunity In Edinburg
Raudel Garza’s career in economic development leadership has taken him to Mission, Pharr and Harlingen. He is now heading to a new challenge – and city. Beginning Nov. 7, Garza will be the new executive director of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation. His new job will come after a 10-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. Edinburg is hoping Garza’s experience and stature in economic development circles will stabilize a wing of city government that has seen many directors come and go.
Elsa to throw Halloween festival tonight
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Little ghosts in Elsa have a place to haunt tonight. The city is hosting a Halloween festival Monday night and encourages all little goblins, ghouls, and jack-o-lanterns to attend. Festivities will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Garden at Pacific Trails. Attendees may participate in a costume contest […]
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
Texas mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
Texas deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman's bedroom where she was hiding with her children.
Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety
McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a...
Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable. Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football […]
McAllen to offer amnesty program
Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
Drug smugglers sentenced to 17 years federal prison
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and meth — hidden in car batteries. Victor Hugo Gil-Martinez, 28, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Rosas, who were both illegally residing in Edinburg, were ordered to federal prison, a […]
Program in Cameron County to help residents get into affordable housing
A program in Cameron County is looking to get more people into their own homes. Come Dream. Come Build., an organization in Brownsville, is hoping to help meet the demand of the housing market. The organization has extended its Mi Casita program, which helps people find sustainable home options in the Valley.
Authorities suspect man set his house on fire in Donna
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire. Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage. Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said. Mission police are now searching...
