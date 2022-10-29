Broncos ready to face Jaguars in London

LONDON (KDVR) — Sometimes it’s easy to forget. We’re here for a football game.

“On Tuesday, that was our off-day normal,” guard Quinn Mienerz said after practice in London. “We tried to have a little bit of fun on off-day, but ever since then, it’s been a business trip.”

The Denver Broncos is a team in dire need of a win.

“For us to get a win heading into the bye, and hopefully we get some guys back that are banged up and injured, we have to make a late run here to give ourselves a fighting chance to get into the playoffs,” safety Justin Simmons said as the Broncos are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Jaguars, like the Broncos, are another floundering team with the same 2-5 record and four straight losses.

“The guys are fired up to get out there and have another opportunity,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think they want to go out there and they want to prove themselves. We’ve been so close for so many games. It’s been a couple plays here and there. They want to go out there and make those plays.”

Per usual, the question for any Broncos game is whether the offense shows up in any form.

“Hopefully we can get a win and get on a hot streak,” said quarterback Russell Wilson, who will be back from an injured hamstring. “We just got to get rolling.”

Kickoff for the Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London is on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. MT.

