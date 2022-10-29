‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Admits Joss Whedon’s Version Would’ve Been a Success, but Also ‘Something for Morons’

”We need to rethink the business model, which means changing the way we do business,“ Kino CEO Daril Fannin writes. Hollywood is dead. At least that’s the language lately around the movie industry telling us the Golden Age of film is over. Too many superhero movies, too many reboots, remakes, reimaginings of movies made 20 years ago. A phrase I hear often is that there just aren’t any new ideas anymore. While I find that hard to believe, people who do have those new ideas aren’t finding a seat at the table. We all know the world has changed, and Hollywood is just another industry still learning to navigate new terrain. The Golden Age of Hollywood may be over, but I believe another, new, better kind of age is just ahead.

