‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Admits Joss Whedon’s Version Would’ve Been a Success, but Also ‘Something for Morons’

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wishes She Didn't Make "Passengers," And Adele Had Told Her Not To
If you don't remember Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's high-profile sci-fi bomb, allow J. Law and Adele to refresh your memory.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Is ‘Looking Very Forward’ to Meeting DC Studios’ James Gunn
"He's clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him," Cavill says
Here’s All the Celebrities Who Have Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over
Toni Braxton, Tea Leoni and Sara Bareilles called it quits on the app
Lupita Nyong’o in Final Negotiations to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ for Paramount
"Pig" director Michael Sarnoski has been tapped to helm the spinoff film
‘Hadestown’ Star Patrick Page to Take His Final Bow as Hades in December (Exclusive)
The acting vet talks to TheWrap about why he's leaving the Tony-winning show, that controversial Lillias White snafu and showing Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds the ropes in "Spirited"
Disney+’s Wonder Man Series Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As Lead
The Marvel show will be the actors third portrayal of a comic book character, following his turns in Watchmen" and "Aquaman"
‘Heartstopper’ Breakout Joe Locke Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ for Disney+
He joins Kathryn Hahn in the new Marvel Studios series
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A new flock of wealthy guests stay at the luxury hotel in Sicily, Italy
How Hollywood Can Make Movies While Sharing Profits With All the Creators | PRO Insight
”We need to rethink the business model, which means changing the way we do business,“ Kino CEO Daril Fannin writes. Hollywood is dead. At least that’s the language lately around the movie industry telling us the Golden Age of film is over. Too many superhero movies, too many reboots, remakes, reimaginings of movies made 20 years ago. A phrase I hear often is that there just aren’t any new ideas anymore. While I find that hard to believe, people who do have those new ideas aren’t finding a seat at the table. We all know the world has changed, and Hollywood is just another industry still learning to navigate new terrain. The Golden Age of Hollywood may be over, but I believe another, new, better kind of age is just ahead.
Carlos Lopez Estrada to Direct Remake of ‘Your Name’ for Paramount
Makoto Shinkai's 2016 anime film followed two teens switching bodies as disaster approaches
Kimmel Wonders If Kanye ‘Might Be Tri-Polar’ After Yet Another Antisemitic Rant (Video)
"I thought maybe he was gonna say 'Amish,'" Kimmel jokes about Kanye West's complaint about a Jewish doctor
Jimmy Fallon to Reprise ‘Almost Famous’ Role on Broadway: ‘Absolutely, I’m In!’ (Video)
Writer-director Cameron Crowe invited Fallon to take the stage in the upcoming musical adaptation of his 2000 film
Diddy Dressed as Heath Ledger’s ‘The Joker’ for Halloween – and Committed to the Bit (Video)
Tyler, the Creator gave his stamp of approval, saying "this is top tier"
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Cover Their Tracks as the FBI Close in on Steve’s Murderer (Video)
The third and final season trailer for Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is finally here, and the stakes are high — like Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) — as the cops start sniffing out Steve’s (James Marsden) murderer and how the two women might factor into the crime.
Peacock Orders ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series From Bryan Fuller￼
The show titled "Crystal Lake" is based on the classic horror franchise hales from A24
Why Netflix’s New Ad-Supported Tier Won’t Be Enough to Save the Once-Invincible Streamer | PRO Insight
In a saturated streaming market, Netflix cannot (and should not) bet on ads alone -- or continuously raising monthly subscription prices
‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie Scores U.S. Theatrical Release After Trailer Goes Viral
Fathom Events will release the gory reimagining of the classic children's story by A.A. Milne
‘A Man of No Importance’ Off Broadway Review: Jim Parsons Leads a Bloodless Musical Revival
Sheldon sings, sort of, in a modest revival of the Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens musical
