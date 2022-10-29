Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Boys soccer: No. 3 Lincoln holds on to beat No. 14 Sherwood 2-1 in overtime to advance to state quarterfinals
Lincoln senior defender Grant Nyhus scored off of a header from a free kick in the first overtime period, and the No. 3 seed Cardinals hung on to beat No. 14 Sherwood 2-1 in the second round of the OSAA 6A Boys Soccer State Championship tournament on Tuesday. “Obviously, it...
Father-son football journey coming to an end
Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
Portland Thorns host raucous rally to celebrate 2022 NWSL championship
With fans packing the north end of Providence Park on a chilly first night of November, the Portland Thorns took the stage to celebrate their 2022 NWSL championship. Along with some special guests, they reflected on the long, difficult, joyful road to the club’s third title. Guest speakers included...
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups compares rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has issued some lofty praise for rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Following Tuesday’s practice, Billups was asked to compare the 19-year-old rookie to players he faced during his 17-year NBA career that spanned from 1997 to 2014. The names that escaped Billups’ lips: Former Blazers...
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II remains on the mend; no ‘target date’ for his return
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II said Tuesday that he didn’t have a timeline for his return from the core muscle surgery he underwent during the summer. “We don’t know what the target date is, but every day just chop it down and get back in and see when I feel ready,” Payton told reporters.
kptv.com
Fans greet champion Thorns at PDX for a warm homecoming
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns fans made sure it was a warm welcome home for the champions, and many said they’ll never forget the moment the team secured their third NWSL Championship. “Jumping up and down and hollering,” Denise Baker said. “I was just very excited.”
Christine Sinclair returning to Portland Thorns for 2023 season
Club legend Christine Sinclair is returning to the Portland Thorns for her 11th season, she announced Tuesday at a rally celebrating the team’s 2022 NWSL championship. The Thorns soon after officially announced Sinclair would be returning on a one-year deal. “I’ll be back next year to win a fourth...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
Review: Christine Sinclair chronicles the rise of Canada women’s soccer in ‘Playing the Long Game’
Fresh off her third NWSL championship with the Portland Thorns, Canadian soccer legend and all-time leading international goal-scorer Christine Sinclair’s first book, Playing the Long Game, releases on Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive received an advance copy for review. Billed as a memoir, the book is quintessential Sinclair. As she admits...
Portland just set an October weather record
Halloween may have been cold and rainy, but do you remember turning on the air conditioning in mid-October?. “Portland set a record for October temperature,” said Andy Bryant, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. Last month, he said, was the hottest October on record in Portland, with...
Pamplin Media Group
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Portland showers continue Wednesday with slight chance of thunder; high 49
Cool and showery weather will continue in the metro area Wednesday and the mountains will see more snow. The National Weather Service says, much as it did Tuesday, that the afternoon could bring some thunderstorms with chance of small hail. Portland will see a high of about 49 degrees. A...
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63
The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
Locations of Oregon ballot drop sites for Nov. 8 general election: We’ve got the list
Voters can drop off their completed ballots at any official state of Oregon ballot drop locations. Go here to find the statewide list. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Mail receives a postmark when it is processed at the post office so voters should get it to the post office in time for processing. No stamp is required.
Taylor Swift isn’t coming to Portland on tour, but you can still go see her nearby-ish
Bad news for local Swifties: Taylor Swift announced her “Eras” tour in support of her newest album “Midnights” on Tuesday morning, and it doesn’t include a stop in Portland or anywhere in the state of Oregon. Why are you doing this to us, Taylor? Is...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans
Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
ibwhsmag.com
Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked
Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0