Portland Tribune

Father-son football journey coming to an end

Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fans greet champion Thorns at PDX for a warm homecoming

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns fans made sure it was a warm welcome home for the champions, and many said they’ll never forget the moment the team secured their third NWSL Championship. “Jumping up and down and hollering,” Denise Baker said. “I was just very excited.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Review: Christine Sinclair chronicles the rise of Canada women’s soccer in ‘Playing the Long Game’

Fresh off her third NWSL championship with the Portland Thorns, Canadian soccer legend and all-time leading international goal-scorer Christine Sinclair’s first book, Playing the Long Game, releases on Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive received an advance copy for review. Billed as a memoir, the book is quintessential Sinclair. As she admits...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland just set an October weather record

Halloween may have been cold and rainy, but do you remember turning on the air conditioning in mid-October?. “Portland set a record for October temperature,” said Andy Bryant, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. Last month, he said, was the hottest October on record in Portland, with...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63

The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Locations of Oregon ballot drop sites for Nov. 8 general election: We’ve got the list

Voters can drop off their completed ballots at any official state of Oregon ballot drop locations. Go here to find the statewide list. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Mail receives a postmark when it is processed at the post office so voters should get it to the post office in time for processing. No stamp is required.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans

Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
TIGARD, OR
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
