Video released of slain DeKalb 13-year-old boy walking with suspect
Surveillance footage released this week shows a 13-year-old boy’s final moments as he walks through a DeKalb County subd...
Man convicted in 2019 DeKalb robbery that left 3 dead
A 25-year-old man accused in a 2019 deadly robbery and shootout in DeKalb County has been convicted, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
Man convicted in ‘unspeakable’ 2019 attack of ex-girlfriend in Douglas County
A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to flee was convicted and faces up to life in...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting injures teen at Glenwood Park parking garage
ATLANTA - A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in parking garage in the Glenwood Park neighborhood of Atlanta. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW. Police say the teen told officers he was inside the garage when someone opened fire on him.
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
5-year-old girl shot in NW Atlanta; 2 arrested on multiple charges
A 5-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning in northwest Atlanta and two men were arrested on multiple charges several hours later, according to police.
16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says
ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
Weeks after three men allegedly tried to rob a man at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, one of the suspects is ...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in double shooting not found in Lithonia home after SWAT standoff, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. - Two people were shot in a Lithonia neighborhood prompting a SWAT response to search for the possible suspect. The call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakes Circle in Lithonia. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside
A man was arrested while at the DeKalb County Jail after officials said he sent contraband into the facility Sunday....
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother who walked away from Atlanta nursing home found safe, police say
ATLANTA -- Police in Atlanta announced Tuesday afternoon that Kimberly Johnston was finally found in good health. Previously, reports stated that Kimberly Johnston had been last seen Wednesday morning near the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center in southwest Atlanta. Her family said the 60-year-old lives with serious physical and mental-health challenges.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
