Clayton County, GA

11Alive

2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting injures teen at Glenwood Park parking garage

ATLANTA - A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in parking garage in the Glenwood Park neighborhood of Atlanta. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW. Police say the teen told officers he was inside the garage when someone opened fire on him.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother who walked away from Atlanta nursing home found safe, police say

ATLANTA -- Police in Atlanta announced Tuesday afternoon that Kimberly Johnston was finally found in good health. Previously, reports stated that Kimberly Johnston had been last seen Wednesday morning near the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center in southwest Atlanta. Her family said the 60-year-old lives with serious physical and mental-health challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost

UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA

