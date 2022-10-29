Read full article on original website
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
wnky.com
WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
Duncanville stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
Anthony Black, a five-star transfer who appeared to win a long eligibility battle before leading Panthers to a state title, is deemed to have been ineligible when he played in 2021-22
Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games
Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games. Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington.
azlesting.com
Azle Grad Sets Powerlifting World Records
A former Azle High School student, now holds two world records and ranks 4th in the world of powerlifting. Thirty-two year old Samantha Rice graduated in 2008, competed at USPA (The United States Powerlifting Association) Pro Raw in Kansas City where she won the all-time squat and deadlift records. “I...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
WBKO
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
WBKO
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ketr.org
Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn
Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
WBKO
Click2Houston.com
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
