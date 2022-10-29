ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 2

Related
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
wnky.com

WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS DFW

XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
azlesting.com

Azle Grad Sets Powerlifting World Records

A former Azle High School student, now holds two world records and ranks 4th in the world of powerlifting. Thirty-two year old Samantha Rice graduated in 2008, competed at USPA (The United States Powerlifting Association) Pro Raw in Kansas City where she won the all-time squat and deadlift records. “I...
AZLE, TX
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Cumberland Trace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently investigating a shooting on Cumberland Trace. Police told WBKO the shooting occurred Tuesday night somewhere in the area of the Days Inn hotel near Scottsville Road and Cumberland Trace. Officer say the shooter drove from the scene and got into...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ketr.org

Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn

Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy