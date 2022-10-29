ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone

Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Hunter Yurachek’s New Salary Ranks Nationally after Inverse of Gus Malzahn Situation

FAYETTEVILLE — After taking the Arkansas athletic department to historic heights, it doesn’t sound like Hunter Yurachek is going anywhere any time soon. Not even a full year after receiving an extension and raise from the UA, the Razorbacks’ athletics director will soon get another pay bump on the heels of being pursued by another program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas Razorbacks

AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done. Today, the Auburn administration made a decision to part ways with the Tigers' head coach. Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
AUBURN, AL
fayettevilleflyer.com

Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville

A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fiancé of missing pregnant woman in Benton Co. pleads for her safe return

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who is 31 weeks pregnant who was last seen on her way to Bentonville. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 33-year-old Ashley Bush (Boone) was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Oct. 31, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 43 in Maysville, Arkansas.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard

A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

John White On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Benton County deputy arrested on DWI charge in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County deputy was arrested on a DWI charge in Bentonville Sunday, according to Adam McGinnis with the Bentonville Police Department. Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was arrested in Bentonville on a charge of violating the omnibus DWI act, first offense, according to jail records. He was released from jail on a written promise and did not have to post bond.
BENTONVILLE, AR

