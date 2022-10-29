Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
Pittman expects Liberty’s best effort of the season on Saturday
It’s not often that a ranked team comes to Arkansas and is listed as a two-touchdown underdog, but that’s the case this weekend. Mo. 23 Liberty (7-1) visits unranked Arkansas (5-3) Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network. The Flames only loss was […]
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
Where Hunter Yurachek’s New Salary Ranks Nationally after Inverse of Gus Malzahn Situation
FAYETTEVILLE — After taking the Arkansas athletic department to historic heights, it doesn’t sound like Hunter Yurachek is going anywhere any time soon. Not even a full year after receiving an extension and raise from the UA, the Razorbacks’ athletics director will soon get another pay bump on the heels of being pursued by another program.
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas Razorbacks
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done. Today, the Auburn administration made a decision to part ways with the Tigers' head coach. Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville
A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
John White On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
Benton County deputy arrested on DWI charge in Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County deputy was arrested on a DWI charge in Bentonville Sunday, according to Adam McGinnis with the Bentonville Police Department. Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was arrested in Bentonville on a charge of violating the omnibus DWI act, first offense, according to jail records. He was released from jail on a written promise and did not have to post bond.
Last day to request absentee ballots
Early voting is underway at the Washington County Courthouse. For those who prefer to vote by absentee ballot, today is the last day to request one be mailed to you.
Benton Co. deputies search for missing pregnant woman last seen with person she met online
Ashley Bush was last seen in a vehicle with another woman in Maysville around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. The woman allegedly drove Bush to a job interview in Bentonville.
Crawford Co. Detention Center surveillance video shows what happened before man died
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from inside the Crawford County Detention Center shows what happened before a man died less than 24 hours after he was booked into jail. More than 20 hours of video was obtained by 40/29 News through a Freedom of Information Act request. Jacob...
Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigating goats killed on Uniontown farm
Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
