ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Watch: Guthrie honors long-time, legendary coaches

Four long-time coaches in the Guthrie school district were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game for their nearly combined 200 years in education. Coaches Terry Bennett Sr., Rick Martin, Kenny Walters and Bret Stone were introduced to the Senior Night crowd. Bennett was with the school district...
GUTHRIE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023

University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university. The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute. Neuhold has served the Broncho community for...
EDMOND, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy