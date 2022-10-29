Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Has Some Suggestions for OC Jeff Lebby
Throwing the deep ball is good for any offense, unless it isn't working. Similarly, if a play does work big, running it again should be a good thing.
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables' Career Path Has Mirrored Baylor's Dave Aranda
Venables says the Bears' third-year head coach is "a good dude" and even once recruited his son Tyler while at LSU.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Wants to Connect on More Deep Throws
Whether it's a missed throw or a dropped catch or a defensive back making a play, the Sooners' deep ball has been slightly off.
guthrienewspage.com
Watch: Guthrie honors long-time, legendary coaches
Four long-time coaches in the Guthrie school district were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game for their nearly combined 200 years in education. Coaches Terry Bennett Sr., Rick Martin, Kenny Walters and Bret Stone were introduced to the Senior Night crowd. Bennett was with the school district...
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Edmond Memorial Football Player Returns Home After Suffering Concussion During Game Against Union
An Edmond Memorial football player is at home recovering after suffering a concussion during Friday night's game against Union. In a post to Twitter, Vincent Mitchell thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers saying he'd be back “better than ever.”
campussafetymagazine.com
University of Oklahoma Police Among Departments Struggling to Fill Positions
NORMAN, Okla. — In May 2022, for every American who is unemployed, there were two job openings. The number of people quitting their jobs also remained near record highs at 4.4 million in April. Like many industries in the United States, campus police and security departments are struggling to...
KOCO
Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023
University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university. The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute. Neuhold has served the Broncho community for...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Comments / 0