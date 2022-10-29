A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 3:45, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject driving in the area of South Jackson Street at College Avenue that he knew had an active felony warrant for their arrest. Cpl. Perez effected a traffic stop on the vehicle and was able to take Edward Leon McCullough Jr, 25 of Brenham, into custody on warrant for Assault Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation in connection to an assault report filed on Friday.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO