11/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500. Richard David Courville, 56, 904 Granger Road, Iowa, La. — bicycle lamps and reflectors; resisting an officer; two counts...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022
Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early. “When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests
A man and a woman were arrested after an investigation into drug activity.
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
Health Headlines: Problems with at-home cancer treatment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While most people know about chemotherapy many are unaware that some cancers can be treated with pills a patient can take home. But a new study from Duke University suggests that many patients undergoing at-home treatment don’t always take their medication as prescribed. Deborah...
Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
Man gets 10-year plea deal in connection with 2019 murder of Anthony Wilson
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is set to be sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Jamirious Jantrel Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 2019 death of Anthony Wilson.
New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision. During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility.
