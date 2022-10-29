Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO