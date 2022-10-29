ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

11/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500. Richard David Courville, 56, 904 Granger Road, Iowa, La. — bicycle lamps and reflectors; resisting an officer; two counts...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022

Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
newtoncountynews.net

Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
BON WIER, TX
KPLC TV

Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early. “When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Problems with at-home cancer treatment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While most people know about chemotherapy many are unaware that some cancers can be treated with pills a patient can take home. But a new study from Duke University suggests that many patients undergoing at-home treatment don’t always take their medication as prescribed. Deborah...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man gets 10-year plea deal in connection with 2019 murder of Anthony Wilson

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is set to be sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Jamirious Jantrel Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 2019 death of Anthony Wilson.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy