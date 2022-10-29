ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Season Four

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Henry Cavill is exiting The Witcher ahead of its fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in as his replacement, Cavill announced on Instagram Saturday. The hit Netflix series’ renewal was announced alongside Cavill’s departure, after he served in the lead role as Geralt of Rivia in the show’s first three seasons. Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman in an upcoming Warner Bros. film, the likely reason for his early departure from the series. Hemsworth took to Instagram himself to express his excitement about joining the show. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said. “I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

