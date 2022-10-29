Twitter reacts: Dawgs chomp the Gators; win 42-20

Aside from winning a national championship, there’s not too much better than asserting your dominance on your most hated rival.

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs moved to 8-0 with a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators.

It was a game of runs in Jacksonville. Georgia held a 28-3 halftime lead before Florida scored 17 unanswered to cut it 28-20. The Dawgs then scored the final 14 points of the game to give Georgia another win over the Gators.

Stetson Bennett was phenomenal in the first half before a rough third quarter. He finished the game with 316 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 38 passing. He threw two interceptions.

Brock Bowers was the player of the game, reeling in five catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Daijun Edwards had 106 rushing yards and Kenny McIntosh had 90 of his own.

Georgia outgained Florida 555-371.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Dawgs winning another one in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party….