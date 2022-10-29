ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
2023 RB Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska

New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, choosing to play for the Huskers over Iowa among others. The 5-foot-9, 224-pound Barnes took his official to Lincoln the first weekend of October and becomes commit No. 15 for head coach...
