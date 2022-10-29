ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”

Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le’Veon Bell win: “I don’t think Jake hits that hard”

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall wants to share the ring with Jake Paul following his decision victory over Le’Veon Bell. Hall was featured on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Both Hall and Paul emerged victorious with decision wins. After Hall defeated Bell, he called out “The Problem Child” for a future showdown.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Jake Paul says Dana White banned him from UFC events, son threw “racial slurs” at him

Jake Paul is persona non grata at UFC events after all the trouble he’s caused the fight promotion. The YouTuber turned boxer has beaten two UFC champions in the squared circle. But he’s not allowed to attend any UFC shows after causing problems at UFC 261 back in April of 2021. During that event the crowd regularly erupted into ‘F*** Jake Paul’ chants, and commentator Daniel Cormier nearly got into an altercation with ‘The Problem Child’ cageside. Add in all the trash he keeps talking about UFC president Dana White, and we’re not surprised he’s no longer welcome.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”

Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community

Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community. It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.
Cody Garbrandt calls for trilogy bout with bitter rival TJ Dillashaw: “EPO can’t save you anymore”

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has put TJ Dillashaw on blast over recent comments post-UFC 280. Dillashaw’s recent title bout against Aljamain Sterling has been marred in controversy. It was quite clear early on in the fight that Dillashaw went into the bout with an injured shoulder. He was no match for Sterling due to the injury, and couldn’t really put up a fight.
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
UFC announces main card lineup for UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the full main card for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira. Next weekend, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a blockbuster PPV event. From 2016 onwards, you could make the argument that the world’s most famous arena has been...
