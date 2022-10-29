ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Jacks dominate on Hobo Day, coast 49-7 past Indiana St.

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4b2q_0irg9Ab800

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State, 49-7, before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings at 6-0. Indiana State dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play.

SDSU used a mix of running and passing throughout the day to rack up 409 yards of total offense. The first three Jackrabbit touchdowns all came on the ground as junior running back Isaiah Davis bookended scoring runs of 4 and 10 yards around a 2-yard run by quarterback Mark Gronowski for a 21-0 lead a minute into the second quarter. Gronowski’s touchdown run came after a 49-yard punt return by Jaxon Janke, while Davis’ second score was set up by an interception by Jackrabbit cornerback Dalys Beanum.

Indiana State scored its lone touchdown of the game on a 25-yard pass from Cade Chambers to Harry Van Dyne with 9:43 remaining in the second quarter, but the Jackrabbits turned to the passing game for a pair of scores to close out the first half for a 35-7 advantage. Gronowski connected with Jadon Janke on an 11-yard scoring strike and later directed the offense in the final minute of the half by completing 6-of-7 pass attempts for 61 yards, the last two yards coming on a touchdown pass to tight end Mike Morgan.

It was more of the same in the third quarter as the Jackrabbits put two more touchdowns on the board. Tucker Kraft continued his comeback from injury by scoring on a 21-yard catch and run from Gronowski on the opening drive of the half, marking his second touchdown in as many games.

Amar Johnson, who led SDSU in the rushing department with 75 yards on 10 carries, capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter.

Gronowski ended the day 22-of-28 passing and connected with eight different receivers for 233 yards. Jaxon Janke tallied five catches for 82 yards, with Kraft adding five catches for 59 yards. Fellow tight end Zach Heins contributed four receptions for 38 yards.

For Indiana State, Chambers completed 11-of-24 passes for 114 yards, with Dante Hendix leading the Sycamores with four catches for 41 yards. Justin Dinka paced the ground game with 52 yards on 16 carries.

Jason Freeman led a Jackrabbit defense, which limited Indiana State to 260 yards of total offense, with 10 tackles. Saiveon Williamson contributed five stops.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits close out the road portion of their regular season schedule Nov. 5 at Northern Iowa. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

NOTES
SDSU leads the all-time series, 10-2, and has won the last eight meetings
The Jackrabbits improved to 63-40-5 in 108 Hobo Day games


SDSU’s eight-game winning streak is its longest in the Division I era (since 2004), surpassing previous seven-game streaks in 2006, 2017 and the 2020-21 spring season


The Jackrabbits have scored on their first possession of the second half in each of the last four games


SDSU has scored a season-high 49 points in each of its last two games


Indiana State was 3-of-15 on third downs, while the Jackrabbits converted 6-of-10 third-down plays


The Jackrabbits have intercepted a pass in all nine games this season


Jaxon Janke moved into sixth place in career receiving yards at SDSU with 2,467, passing Jason Schneider (2,404 yards from 2011-14)


Jadon Janke took over sole possession of ninth place in career receiving touchdowns for the Jackrabbits with 18, breaking a tie with Rusty Lenners (17 TDs from 1993-96)


Reece Winkelman moved into sole possession of fourth place in tackles for loss by a Jackrabbit with 39, surpassing Zach Carter’s 38 from 1994-98


Saturday’s attendance of 19,041 marks the third largest in stadium history

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits entered Saturday’s contest against Indiana State as the number one team in the FCS and they played like it.

After jumping out to a 21-0 lead behind two Isaiah Davis touchdowns, the Jackrabbits would walk into the half time locker room with a 35-7 advantage.

Mark Gronowski was terrific completing 22 of his 28 passes for 223 yards and 3 scores. Jadon Janke hauled in an 11 yard touchdown, Mike Morgan caught a 2 yard TD pass while Tucker Kraft scored for the second straight week on a 21 yard touchdown reception.

The defense was their usual self holding the Sycamores to 260 total yards of offense and a dismal 3-15 on 3rd down conversions.

SDSU will take on Northern Iowa next Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

SDSU Men’s hoops poised for promising season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance following a historic conference season, the SDSU men’s basketball team heads into the 2022 season with plenty of momentum and plenty of familiar faces. Baylor Scheierman Doug Wilson are gone, but the rest of the crew from the from the perfect 18-0 summit league season […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF 5th, Augie 9th in Region 4 Playoff Rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second Super Region Four rankings have been released for the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The first set of rankings placed the ten teams in no order, but this week’s rankings has the teams ranked 1-10. Here is a look at this week rankings: The top seven teams advance to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Jacks shocked in Summit semis, fall 1-0 vs Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Omaha scored a goal in the 17th minute and spent the next 73 minutes fending off the South Dakota State attack to earn a 1-0 victory over the Jackrabbits on Sunday, Oct. 30, in The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship semifinals at Fishback Soccer Park. The Mavericks advanced to the conference […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Vikings defeat Winona 3-0, advance out of first round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 3-0 in the first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday at Morstad Field. The third seeded Vikings advance to the next round of the tournament with the shutout victory. Augustana tallied five shots on target and 11 shots overall in the win Match Moments […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – Oct. 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL South Dakota State 49 Indiana State 7 South Dakota 24 Youngstown State 45 Sioux Falls 24 Minnesota State 38 Augustana 7 Winona State 24 PREP FOOTBALL Lower Brule 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0 Red Cloud 42, Standing Rock, N.D. 16 Tiospa […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF drops 2nd straight, 38-24 against Minnesota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The No. 19 Cougars fell to (RV) Minnesota State today, 24-38, in their second loss of the season moving to a record of 7-2. Once again, the Cougars opened the game strong with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore, Jacqueze Lockett to put USF on the board first. Mankato would […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD improves to 21-2, defeats SDSU in 4 sets

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota (21-2, 10-1 Summit) received a match-high 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a four-set victory over South Dakota State in front of USD’s second-highest crowd number. Game scores went 18-25, 32-30, 25-17, 25-21. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Winona State takes down Augustana 24-7

WINONA, M.N. (UA) – Saturday wasn’t Augustana football’s day as the Vikings fell 24-7 at Winona State. The Warriors, the surprise team of the NSIC in 2022, move to 7-2 on the year while the Vikings fall to 6-3. Despite the score, the Vikings totaled more yards (263-245), passing yards (231-173), more time of possession (31:19-28:41) […]
WINONA, MN
KELOLAND

Stampede move past Omaha 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) – The Sioux Falls Stampede exploded for six goals and topped the Omaha Lancers 6-3 Sunday night at the PREMIER Center. Sam Harris led the way with two goals while Maddox Fleming, Isaac Gordon and Ryan Gordon all added a goal and an assist each. Xavier Medina earned his first win […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Oct. 20-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Playoff football is has arrived and that has provided some top plays and moments. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week: HM: Bouman throws a dime – USD Football The lone honorable mention goes to USD as quarterback Aidan Bouman throws a dime to Wesley […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy