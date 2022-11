LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team fell 57-47 to Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday in its opening exhibition of the season at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals opened the game with a 13-4 lead, but shot just 23.8% from the field in the second half and 29.2% for the game.

