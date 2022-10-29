Game recap: Kansas City Current fall to Portland Thorns 2-0 in NWSL Championship match

The Kansas City Current’s spot in the NWSL Championship Game is an amazing accomplishment, something that’s been building for two seasons.

They had to win both playoff games on the road to reach the final on Saturday in Washington D.C. against the Portland Thorns.

This is just the second year of the Current franchise’s existence, and this season has been a remarkable comeback after finishing dead-last in the 2021 season.

But they were unable to take home the trophy and complete the comeback. Fans’ optimism for the Current’s future remains, however, said supporters at a Union Station watch party .







Final score: Thorns 2, Current 0

A kick from the Thorns bounced off AD Franch and led to an own goal against the Current in the 56th minute.

Franch has made some impressive saves for the Current during the game, including the 70th minute.

The Current were unable to get enough offensive momentum to get a score of their own, however.

Fans in Kansas City keep the faith

In the second half, fans at Union Station said they are looking for more communication & more connection in the midfield.

But do they still have faith? Yes, they’re still confident the Current can “always pull it off.”

Fans of the Kansas City Current watch the team compete in the National Women’s Soccer League championship against the Portland Thorns. They were watching from Haverty Family Yards at Union Station in Kansas City on Saturday, Oct. 29. George Howard/The Kansas City Star

Portland Thorns lead after first half

The Portland Thorns’ Sophia Smith scored the first goal of game in the fourth minute, beating goalkeeper AD Franch.

After the tough start, the Current were able to settle down a bit. But the team is still struggling with a hectic in transition in the middle.

In the 33rd minute, Kate Del Fava got her head on a cross pass from Hailie Mace, but it just floated over the crossbar.

In the minute of stoppage time, the Current had a chance at a corner kick but came up empty. Kansas City goes into halftime down 1.

Current win award at halftime

At halftime, the NWSL & Nationwide announced that the Current and Global FC are the 2022 recipients of the Nationwide Community Impact Award, “a season-long, community-focused initiative that promotes community partners and local service projects chosen and led by each NWSL club.”

Current owners Angie and Chris Long were part of a group that accepted a ceremonial check for $25,000.

Per a release from the league: “Originally created as a community development project to assist refugees during resettlement, Global FC uses soccer to bridge socioeconomic disparities between communities through the formation of an inclusive sports culture.”

Packed Kansas City watch party anticipates Current game

As a steady stream of teal and red flows into Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards for the Kansas City Current’s championship game watch party, there’s an overwhelming feeling of anticipation ahead of kickoff.

Behind the stage, trains roar across the tracks, the sun sets into a fading red-orange and light blue — it could be the Current’s teal and red, if you squint enough.

Fans there say they love seeing so much excitement around women’s soccer in Kansas City.

“It’s been really cool to see the leadership of the team, like the ownership of the team really throw their weight into what should be the standard for a women’s sport in Kansas City,” said 31-year-old Kelsey Guthery. “And it’s been really fun to see the community behind them support that too.”

NWSL Final is special for Kansas City fans

With the Current on the precipice of a true Cinderella story, going from worst to first, some fans traveling to Washington, D.C. say it’s felt a little bit like destiny.

How can I watch NWSL Championship?

Live telecast on CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City) and Paramount+ starts at 7 p.m. Central Time Saturday.

The game will also be broadcast internationally on Twitch.

Where can I watch it in Kansas City?

Those who didn’t travel to Audi Field to see the game in person are invited to the Haverty Family Yards at Union Station to watch the game live. The gates opened at 5:30 p.m. and it’s free for all.

What else should I know before the game?

Here’s a primer on all the background about the teams, their coach and what we expect in the NWSL final.

