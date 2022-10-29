Read full article on original website
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
10th Maker Faire Orlando brings family-friendly innovation expo to Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The 10th anniversary of Maker Faire Orlando gets underway starting this weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Named after the “makers” behind the 250 exhibits planned to be there, the family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6. According to Ian Cole, founder of Maker Faire Orlando and The Maker Effect Foundation, the events are just as much for attendees as they are for fellow makers.
Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
What The Honk: This is a lot
ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
Florida Foodie: Domu’s owner grew up in family’s restaurants, now owns 7 of his own
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sean “Sonny” Nguyen spent a lot of his childhood inside his family’s restaurants. “I was brought to the restaurants with my parents, just out of like, you know, they needed to continue watching me,” he said. “So I was always in the back room. My aunts and uncles also owned restaurants, primarily Chinese buffets, and there would always be a back room where all the kids and cousins would be hanging out.”
NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
‘Keep moving forward:’ 7-year-old Brevard County girl fights rare brain cancer
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – 7-year-old Vivian Sleeth likes to hug others and loves dinosaurs. But in May, the girl’s parents noticed something different. “We were on vacation in Fort Myers, and it was us looking at her, and she was looking at the TV just weird. It was just a different look,” Sleeth’s stepfather, Mark Huetter, said.
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
Central Florida election officials plead to voters: Don’t wait until Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Voter turnout so far is low in Central Florida — far lower than in previous years — and elections officials are worried people are being told to stay away until Election Day. Five county supervisors of elections — Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia...
Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
Deputies search for missing Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on the lookout for Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her daughter, Ariyah. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said Shivers...
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
