ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

10th Maker Faire Orlando brings family-friendly innovation expo to Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The 10th anniversary of Maker Faire Orlando gets underway starting this weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Named after the “makers” behind the 250 exhibits planned to be there, the family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6. According to Ian Cole, founder of Maker Faire Orlando and The Maker Effect Foundation, the events are just as much for attendees as they are for fellow makers.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: This is a lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida Foodie: Domu’s owner grew up in family’s restaurants, now owns 7 of his own

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sean “Sonny” Nguyen spent a lot of his childhood inside his family’s restaurants. “I was brought to the restaurants with my parents, just out of like, you know, they needed to continue watching me,” he said. “So I was always in the back room. My aunts and uncles also owned restaurants, primarily Chinese buffets, and there would always be a back room where all the kids and cousins would be hanging out.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes

GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
GENEVA, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on the lookout for Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her daughter, Ariyah. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said Shivers...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy