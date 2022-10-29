ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops talks Missouri DL, similarities between the Tigers and Wildcats

Kentucky proved to be no match for Tennessee last Saturday, as the Volunteers cruised to a 44-6 win in Knoxville. The Wildcats (5-3) will look to right the ship this Saturday with another road game, this time at Missouri. On Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Kentucky coach Mark...
COLUMBIA, MO

