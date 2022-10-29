ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart talks initial CFP ranking, Robert Beal, Hendon Hooker's poise

Georgia checked in Tuesday night at No. 3 in the initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs won’t have to wait long for a chance to improve their standing. They play host to top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart won’t be looking to use...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia

How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: It's time for Gators to end their misery against Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the best year for Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M, which started the season ranked in the Top 10, is now 3-5 after Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Kyle Field to Ole Miss and a very chatty Lane Kiffin. When an opposing coach suggests you give them your “Joker Costume” for Halloween, you know things have gone from disappointing to borderline disastrous.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart details Nolan Smith's injury, likely availability for Tennessee

Kirby Smart shared the latest about Nolan Smith following a serious injury to the star linebacker in Saturday’s win over Florida. At his Monday press conference, Smart said Smith suffered a pectoral muscle injury, and while Georgia did an MRI on the injury, the medical staff is still getting opinions about the issue.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy