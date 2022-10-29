ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU players have bought in to Coach P

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia ranks second in region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel

In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Texas football getting an OV set for 3-Star WVU DL commit Justin Benton

The weekend of Nov. 12 is building up to be a big one for Texas football recruiting as the Horns will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin for one of the last home games of the season. And one of the most recent visitors among new targets of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class added to the list for the weekend of Nov. 12 is the underrated three-star Covington Newton (GA) defensive lineman and West Virginia Mountaineers commit Justin Benton.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Morgantown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Musselman High School football team will have a game with Morgantown High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – Every state has at least one, but few can say to be the best in their state, and according to Yelp, Morgantown’s Crockett’s Lodge appears to be the best dive bar in West Virginia. Boasting a, currently, three and a half star rating on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

