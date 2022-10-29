ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops talks Missouri DL, similarities between the Tigers and Wildcats

Kentucky proved to be no match for Tennessee last Saturday, as the Volunteers cruised to a 44-6 win in Knoxville. The Wildcats (5-3) will look to right the ship this Saturday with another road game, this time at Missouri. On Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Kentucky coach Mark...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Gamecocks, Gators

The South Carolina football team will hit the road for what will be its second straight week to face Florida on November 12. Kickoff time of the game will be at 4 p.m. and broadcast on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Storms possible during Halloween evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We had another cloudy and cold day here in the Midlands even with some rain. Light showers pushed through the area in the afternoon and evening. Light precipitation will be possible into the overnight hours with temperatures staying steady for the most part thanks to the overcast conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

