The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which two people were found deceased in an RV in Pacific City over this past weekend, October 30th. This is an active, ongoing investigation, but at this time, there is no indication of foul play or any other persons involved. There was never any danger to the public regarding this incident. Further information will be released only if it is appropriate to do so.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO