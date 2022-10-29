Read full article on original website
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: SLASH BURNS 11/1/22
Oregon Department of Forestry – Scheduled Slash Burns in Tillamook County 11/1/22; See map below for areas/locations. Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location. Dolph 7560 5S 9W 28 45.1114 -123.7965 13/258 0900 23 mi S of Tillamook. Borba Buck 3S 9W 23 45.2908 -123.7503 34/672 1000 12 mi...
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
No trick-or-treat: Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night. Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 […]
Pamplin Media Group
Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party
Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Spruce Goose flew – barely – 75 years ago; McMinnville aviation museum launches year-long celebration
The Spruce Goose – the Hughes H-4 Hercules, the Hughes Flying Boat – is the most famous military aircraft never used. Conceived during World War II by dashing entrepreneur Howard Hughes, it was the world’s largest military transport plane – six times larger than any other aircraft at the time.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Vote for Terry Walhood & Sue Wilson
I am giving my endorsement and my vote to Terry Walhood for City Council #4 and Sue Wilson for Mayor of Rockaway Beach. They have both proven their ability in municipal government and how much they care for this city. Let them continue to fulfill the needs of our city. Please vote for Terry Walhood and Sue Wilson.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Deaths in Pacific City Over Weekend
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which two people were found deceased in an RV in Pacific City over this past weekend, October 30th. This is an active, ongoing investigation, but at this time, there is no indication of foul play or any other persons involved. There was never any danger to the public regarding this incident. Further information will be released only if it is appropriate to do so.
Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race
Accusations and denials continue to fly in the Portland City Council race between incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez after Gonzalez' campaign headquarters was vandalized for the second time in a month.
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez
Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
kptv.com
Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
Pamplin Media Group
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
