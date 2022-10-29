ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: SLASH BURNS 11/1/22

Oregon Department of Forestry – Scheduled Slash Burns in Tillamook County 11/1/22; See map below for areas/locations. Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location. Dolph 7560 5S 9W 28 45.1114 -123.7965 13/258 0900 23 mi S of Tillamook. Borba Buck 3S 9W 23 45.2908 -123.7503 34/672 1000 12 mi...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Vote for Terry Walhood & Sue Wilson

I am giving my endorsement and my vote to Terry Walhood for City Council #4 and Sue Wilson for Mayor of Rockaway Beach. They have both proven their ability in municipal government and how much they care for this city. Let them continue to fulfill the needs of our city. Please vote for Terry Walhood and Sue Wilson.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Deaths in Pacific City Over Weekend

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which two people were found deceased in an RV in Pacific City over this past weekend, October 30th. This is an active, ongoing investigation, but at this time, there is no indication of foul play or any other persons involved. There was never any danger to the public regarding this incident. Further information will be released only if it is appropriate to do so.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez

Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy