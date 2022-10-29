Sabres use late surge to defeat Chicago in overtime

The Buffalo Sabres scored three unanswered goals, including a power play goal in overtime to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

Victor Olofsson opened the scoring for the Sabres midway through the opening period to give the team a 1 -0 lead. Olofsson thought he had scored a power play goal moments earlier, but a successful challenge by Chicago for offside negated the game's first score.

An offensive zone face-off win by Casey Mittelstadt allowed Olofsson to unleash a one-time shot to beat Arvid Soderblom. Mittelstadt was credited with the only assist on the goal.

Chicao was able to tie the game with a power play goal of their own four minutes later. MacKenzie Entwhistle's first goal of the year came while Peyton Krebs was serving a high sticking minor penalty. The Sabres challenged for goaltender interference, but after a video review by the officials it was determined there was no interference.

The Sabres outshot and out-chanced Chicago in the first 20 minutes. Buffalo recorded 16 shots on goal, opposed to just five for the Blackhawks. Soderblom had to make several difficult saves to keep the visitors tied through a period.

A loose puck at the top of the crease resulted in a goal for Sam Lafferty to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead early in the middle stanza. Chicago's lead doubled just about a minute and a half later when Taylor Raddysh was able to score. His third goal of the season was assisted by Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews.

The Sabres struggled to create any offensive chances the first half of the third period. But, Tage Thompson's second goal of the season came midway through the period and brought Buffalo within a goal. Thompson was able to finish off a strong shift along with Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo to bring the blue and gold within a goal, 3-2.

Five minutes later, that same line is able to create another chance that led to the game-tying goal. Thompson was able to knock the puck out of the air and into the net, Skinner and Okposo again were credited with the assists. The forward's second straight goal tied the game 3-3 with about three minutes remaining in regulation.

Jonathan Toews took a holding penalty late in the third period to keep the momentum in the Sabres favor. Buffalo was unable to score before the end of regulation, but had just under a minute of carry over special teams time in overtime.

Olofsson bookended the scoring with his second goal of the night less than a minute into the extra period. The forward used a second chance opportunity after Dahlin helped create the chance with the 4-on-3 man advantage.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period

BUF : 6:19 - Victor Oloffson (5) PPG (Casey Mittelstadt)

CHI : 10:20 - MacKenzie Enwhistle (1) PPG (Jason Dickinson, Caleb Jones)

Second Period

BUF : none

CHI : 4:49 - Sam Lafferty (3) (Jake McCabe, Seth Jones)

6:20 - Taylor Raddysh (3) (Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews)

Third Period

BUF : 11:55 - Tage Thompson (2) (Kyle Okposo, Jeff Skinner)

16:47 - Tage Thompson (3) (Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo)

CHI : none

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : 8:48 - Peyton Krebs (2 min., high sticking)

10:20 - Team (2 min., delay of game)

CHI : 2:53 - Philipp Kurashev (2 min., slashing)

5:51 - Connor Murphy (2 min., hooking)

Second Period

BUF : 19:56 - Team (2 min., too many men on the ice)

CHI : none

Third Period

BUF : none

CHI : 18:53 - Jonathan Toews (2 min., holding)

Losi and Gangi Three Stars

1. Tage Thompson

2. Victor Olofsson

3. Kyle Okposo