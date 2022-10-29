ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State-bound! Colonel Crawford girls regional runner-up; Auck, Galion's Campbell advance

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNokT_0irg8AdL00

TIFFIN — Saturday's Division III regional girls cross country race was as close to a state preview that you could get.

With four of the top six teams in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches pre-regional poll in action, it was the perfect tune-up for the best of the best in Northwest Ohio.

Top-ranked Minster ran away with the regional title, as expected, with a 76. Colonel Crawford (151) edged out Patrick Henry for runner-up honors with a 7-30-50-53-59 finish.

“They’ve worked so hard for this," Eagles coach Jordan Studer said. "They’ve put in so many hours and God has blessed us to be able to work this hard and be able to be up to this point.”

A later start time of 11 a.m. meant instead of the typical frost on the ground at the start of the Division III races, the peak heat of the day was nearing and temperatures quickly rose into the mid-60s, which felt more like 80 in late October.

Boys were up first Saturday and freshman Shawn Auck set the tone for Colonel Crawford's day, finishing 19th (16:38.1) to punch his ticket to state in his first varsity season.

“It’s exciting, (we had) perfect weather," Auck said. "All of my hard work paid off this year — I made it to state.”

Racing at Hedges-Boyer Park is unlike anything most runners have done before. The only way to prepare for the course is to actually run on it, and luckily for Auck he saw it some in middle school.

“It helped to get the feel of it,” he said. “There’s more teams and a faster times than we’re used to … you can get pushed down the hill or up the hill.

"But it just gets us ready for state.”

And the Colonel Crawford girls team followed him with a strong performance led by junior Cecelia Chase, who was seventh in 18:54. Sophomores Gabby Roston and Olivia Hardy were 30th and 50th, respectively, junior Izzy Roston 53rd, freshmen Rylinn Edgington and Brynn Bruner 59th and 73rd, respectively, and senior Maria Smith 114th.

“There were nerves still; it wasn’t their best times," Studer said. "But that’s OK. We can get that worked out. It was a high level of competition today, even for the boys. Braeden (Grau) PR’d and wasn’t even able to get out, Shawn didn’t PR but got out. Times were so fast. We know this is a very competitive region."

It was also the second, or third, time most of the Eagles girls have run the course. Only Edgington and Bruner were there for the first time in high school but, like Auck, had seen it in the past.

“We came here this week and ran it, but there’s nothing like the roar at the start," Studer said. "I was sitting there listening to it all. It took me back to when I was in high school. It’s a course that is an awesome environment. The two hills, when you’re in it they’re bigger than observing it. They all worked hard and pushed through it.”

Freshman Grau's season came to an end with a 57th-place finish in a personal-best time of 17:33.4. Also competing in the D-III races were Bucyrus junior Deven Deskins (81st, 17:53.3) and freshman Karter Boggs (128th, 18:36), and Wynford sophomore Briana Westrick (65th, 21:00.2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjQJm_0irg8AdL00

The Eagles girls and Auck now shift their focus to Obetz and the state meet. It will be the team's third consecutive trip, having finished seventh last year and ninth in 2020 .

“Weather looks nice, I’m in favor of it," Studer said. “We would like to finish strong and place higher than we have. We have some big goals amongst our team. We don’t talk about it out loud. We have lofty goals and we’ll just see. We pray God keeps us healthy so we can compete.

"And I know Shawn has lofty goals for his first time, too.”

Record-breaker: Galion's Campbell qualifies for state after one-year hiatus

As a freshman, Campbell played a key role in the Tigers making it to state for the first time with an impressive runner-up finish at the 2020 regional meet.

Last year didn't quite go as planned with a 28th-place finish in Tiffin, but Campbell was adamant to make her return to Obetz as a junior.

And she did just that in the D-II race by clocking a 18:57.5 — the fastest time in program history.

"I was not expecting that time; I've wanted it for three years," Campbell said. "The competition helped. At the beginning of the race I knew I had to be up at the front with them."

Campbell finished ninth but was on the cusp of missing out two-thirds of the way through the race.

"When I was in 16th going toward the second mile, I knew I had to go," she said.

Having finished 40th at state as a freshman, Campbell's new goal is to just keep beating her own record time.

"I got out of my comfort zone, so now I know I can do it," she said.

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: State-bound! Colonel Crawford girls regional runner-up; Auck, Galion's Campbell advance

